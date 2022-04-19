ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming’s Most Popular Baby Names of 2021 Revealed

By Joy Greenwald
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Olivia and Oliver were the most popular names given to newborns in Wyoming last year, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Olivia remained the most common...

kowb1290.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Paul’s Least Favorite Montana Towns: This One Place is The Worst

You hear this a lot, unless you're from there, you don't get it. One of my least favorite places in Montana is Glendive. Now I know that will make some people mad and I really don't know why but I make it a point to never stop there if I head that direction. It is just too blah for me. Nothing really there, or any reason to go there if you don't have friends or relatives or need a sturgeon fix.
GLENDIVE, MT
KOWB AM 1290

5 of Wyoming’s Most Dangerous Animals

As the weather gets warmer, more of us will be out and about in the grand wilderness known as Wyoming. With this, there is an opportunity to see the amazing wildlife that Wyoming has to offer. This, however, could lead to some dangerous situations. Though there are plenty of animals...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Hot 104.7

South Dakota’s Worst Mother-in-Law Incidents

When you marry the love of your life you also end up marrying a family. Choosing your partner is easy compared to choosing your partner's parents. Some people have it good. I love my mother-in-law. She is just interested in all of us and doesn't meddle, has a place for us to sleep any time we want, and will feed us endlessly beyond a normal caloric intake.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Sophia Elizabeth Ava
KOWB AM 1290

Watch! Guy Goes In On Wyoming Moths. Oh, No, Moth Season Is Coming!

We all know this is coming. It starts to get warm as Spring makes its way through Wyoming. You get home after dark, look up at the light post or maybe light by your front or back door. What is it you see? THE SWARM. Yes, a whole swarm of nasty Miller Moths hanging out by a light, being gross and waiting for you to open your door so they can be indoor Mille Moths.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
815
Followers
3K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy