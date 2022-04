Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. Famous for playing Phil in the Netflix series Maniac, comedian Nate Craig also starred on TruTV's World's Dumbest. He was also recently featured on Season 2 of Comedy Central's Roast Battle. Craig likes to joke about the fact that he supports abortion because he's paid for one and that if men could get pregnant, they'd be having abortions at a rapid rate. He performs at 7 tonight and at 7 and 9:30 tomorrow night at Hilarities.

