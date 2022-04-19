ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Santa Maria, California
 2 days ago

NEWS RELEASE

April 19, 2022

Getting Started with eBooks Workshop

The City of Santa Maria Public Library will host a free workshop about using the Library’s eBook collection. The workshop will be held Saturday, April 30th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Library’s Shepard Hall, located at 421 South McClelland Street.

Library staff will teach patrons how to browse and borrow from the digital collection. Patrons are encouraged to bring the portable device they use for reading or listening to digital materials. A library card is required.

Patrons interested in this workshop may register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library or by calling (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

Department: Public Library

Contact Person: Shannon St. Arnaud, Library Technician

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0994 extension 1684

E-mail Address: sstarnaud@cityofsantamaria.org

Santa Maria is a city near the Central Coast of California in northern Santa Barbara County. It is approximately 65 miles (105 km) northwest of Santa Barbara and 150 miles (240 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Its estimated 2019 population was 107,263,

