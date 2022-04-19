ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson purchases $25 million mansion in Denver area

By Kole Musgrove
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVpW9_0fDhHwJt00

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his family have a new home. Less than a week after putting their elaborate lakefront property in Bellevue, Washington, on the market, the Wilsons are moving into their new residence in the Denver area.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have purchased a palatial $25 million estate in Cherry Hills Village, complete with an indoor pool, 12 bathrooms, a home theater and a basketball court.

Wilson will have some notable neighbors. Those calling the surrounding area home include John Elway, Peyton Manning (who reportedly gave Wilson insight on the Broncos organization) and former Denver head coach Mike Shanahan.

Interestingly enough, it was Shanahan who Wilson broke the aforementioned record for most expensive Denver-area home sold in history. Shanahan held the record when he sold his home last October for over $15 million, according to the Denver Business Journal.

Comments / 5

Related
SheKnows

Ciara & Russell Wilson Sell $36 Million Bellevue Waterfront Estate With Major Athletic Amenities

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are on the move and headed to Denver after the NFL was traded to the Broncos. Their Bellevue, Washington waterfront home, which includes two parcels of land, is on the market for $36 million. There are 1.86 acres of land and a magnificent 11,104-square-foot residence with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.
BELLEVUE, WA
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Seattle

When it comes to articles on Seattle billionaires, the two men that most commonly feature are Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Those two men certainly get a lot of press, so today, I thought I would turn my attention to a different Seattle entrepreneur. And look at the story of the person who has the title of the youngest billionaire in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Football
City
Cherry Hills Village, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Garett Bolles told Russell Wilson when he first met the QB

When Russell Wilson, former Seattle Seahawks QB, landed in Broncos Country, he wasted little time acclimating himself to his new teammates. Since competent blocking is what’ll propel the Broncos into Super Bowl contention, it makes sense to quickly introduce yourself to your blindside blocker. Talking to the media Thursday, Garett Bolles unveiled how his first interaction with Wilson went.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFL disapproves initial Geno Smith contract with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted last month that he wanted to re-sign backup quarterback Geno Smith, who filled in last fall when Russell Wilson was sidelined with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand. The Seahawks have since traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos and...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Peyton Manning
Yardbarker

Patrick Surtain: Broncos have 'different energy' with Russell Wilson as quarterback

Unsurprisingly, individuals associated with the Denver Broncos cannot stop singing the praises of newly acquired quarterback Russell Wilson this spring. Star wide receiver Courtland Sutton said last week that "the juice is just different" with Wilson on the roster, and left tackle Garett Bolles later compared the one-time Super Bowl champion to NBA greats Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Michael Jordan.
DENVER, CO
The Hollywood Reporter

Rams Coach Sean McVay Buys $14 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

During the NFL off-season, several members of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams have been on a veritable real estate blitz. Not only did Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald both toss their swank homes onto the market over the last couple months, but Matthew Stafford — who bought a $19.6 million mansion just last year — also dropped millions on two more houses owned by Drake. Now head coach Sean McVay is taking a page out of their playbook, having picked up a brand-new modern farmhouse spread in the ritzy Hidden Hills gated community. Originally listed for $15.5 million, records show the place went to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Housing List#Basketball#Theater#Front Office Sports#Fos
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Quarterback Was At The White House Monday

Before getting acclimated to his new team, Russell Wilson celebrated Easter with his family at the White House. The Denver Broncos quarterback attended the annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, which returned after getting canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 complications. He posted photos of his day in Washington D.C. with his wife, Ciara, and their children.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Bobby Wagner Clarifies What He Said About Russell Wilson

Earlier this week, former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner made an interesting comment about Russell Wilson. During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Eisen asked Wagner if he knew Wilson was going to be traded to the Denver Broncos before it happened. The All-Pro linebacker then said that Wilson asked him if he wanted to join forces in Denver.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rams' Cooper Kupp not interested in resetting receiver market with next contract after historic 2021 season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp took the league by storm in 2021. The former Eastern Washington star caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season and became the eighth wide receiver to be named Super Bowl MVP after catching eight of 10 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns to best the Cincinnati Bengals on the biggest stage of them all.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy