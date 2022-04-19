Russell Wilson purchases $25 million mansion in Denver area

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his family have a new home. Less than a week after putting their elaborate lakefront property in Bellevue, Washington, on the market, the Wilsons are moving into their new residence in the Denver area.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have purchased a palatial $25 million estate in Cherry Hills Village, complete with an indoor pool, 12 bathrooms, a home theater and a basketball court.

Wilson will have some notable neighbors. Those calling the surrounding area home include John Elway, Peyton Manning (who reportedly gave Wilson insight on the Broncos organization) and former Denver head coach Mike Shanahan.

Interestingly enough, it was Shanahan who Wilson broke the aforementioned record for most expensive Denver-area home sold in history. Shanahan held the record when he sold his home last October for over $15 million, according to the Denver Business Journal.