JUST ANNOUNCED: Cody Johnson is Coming to Concrete Street

By jpinthemorning
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Cody Johnson might be one of the hottest artists in Country music right now. Cody's latest single 'Until You Can't' spent two weeks at #1 on the Country charts. He is also fresh off of an epic CMT performance that had him front...

Outsider.com

Cody Johnson Announces ‘Tonight Show’ Debut on Heels of Country Radio Single Going No. 1

Following his first Number 1 single on the charts, Cody Johnson is announcing his debut on The Tonight Show. He will be performing on Jimmy Fallon’s show on April 8th. This news comes after a big week for the country star. His single “‘Til You Can’t” is taking Billboard by storm. The tune earned the top slot on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts. With over 200 million streams to back this up, Johnson is seeing his fans show up for him in large numbers.
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Wife Dies: Country Music Fans Mourn Mary Jane Thomas’ Death

Following the news that Mary Jane Thomas passed away suddenly at the of 58, country fans mourn the loss of the wife of Hank Williams Jr. As previously reported, Hank Williams Jr.’s wife passed away earlier this year while in Jupiter, Florida. Although the cause of death has not been revealed at this time, TMZ speculates that there was an early indication that Thomas suffered a blood clot following a recent medical procedure. A spokesperson of the Jupiter, Florida police department did confirm that there was a call from the Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thomas was taken to the local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Mountain Democrat

Americana legend coming to Nevada City

Cleaves’ music is rooted in country and traditional folk songs, but it is special enough to have held interest in a sea of singer/songwriters across the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. While he released a handful of recordings during the early ’90s, he gained significant notice with “No Angel Knows,” released in 1997. Joined by former Lucinda Williams guitarist Gurf Morlix, Cleaves combined his passion for folk songs, blues and traditional country music into an amalgamation of styles. Not surprisingly, the album rode high into the charts at Americana radio stations around the U.S. and Canada. The release set the tone for the rest of his career.
Frank Mastropolo

Doin' That Crazy Hand Jive with Johnny Otis

Johnny Otis earned the title Godfather of Rhythm and Blues through decades of work as a record producer, bandleader, DJ, talent scout, label owner and TV host. Otis is best remembered for his 1958 Top 10 hit, “Willie and the Hand Jive.”
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Easter: Five Country Gospel Songs To Listen To On Easter Sunday

Happy Easter, y’all. In the spirit of the holiday, I wanted to put together a quick list of the best, more recent country gospel songs for this Sunday in particular. Last year, I covered 15 of the greatest country gospel songs from throughout the decades and some of the genres most legendary artists, which you can check out here. It seems like country artists more than any other genre have so much crossover with the gospel/Christian contemporary genre. Maybe it’s […] The post Country Music Easter: Five Country Gospel Songs To Listen To On Easter Sunday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Frank Mastropolo

The Odd Evolution of the Turtles' 'You Showed Me'

One of the sweetest ballads recorded by the Turtles was the 1968 hit “You Showed Me.” The track was part of The Turtles Present the Battle of the Bands, a concept album on which the group poked fun at musical genres by pretending to be different bands for each track. “Nature’s Children” was the “band” that contributed “You Showed Me.”
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Johnny Cash Was On Top Of The Country Charts With ‘Hello, I’m Johnny Cash’ Back In 1970

It’s hard for me to even fathom the success Johnny Cash saw throughout his career. By the time he passed away in 2003, I was only five-years-old, but I can vividly remember riding around with my grandparents as a kid, and them playing “A Boy Named Sue,” and “I Walk the Line” on repeat in their car, and I asked my grandpa who was singing those songs.
KIXS FM 108

2022 CMT Music Awards Performances: Full List + Pictures

Artists at the 2022 CMT Music Awards performed inside, outside, in the rain and upside down during the three-hour CBS broadcast. The show was anything but a typical country music awards show. Keith Urban opened the show, and Kenny Chesney closed it. Both delivered very traditional awards show sets in...
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Ray Charles and Willie Nelson Were Topping The Country Charts With Iconic Duet “Seven Spanish Angels”

On this date in 1985, the late, great Ray Charles and Willie Nelson were topping the country charts with their timeless, signature duet, “Seven Spanish Angels”. Written by Troy Seals and Eddie Setser, it was first released in November 1984 as a single from Charles’ 1984 album Friendship, and Willie also included it on his 1985 compilation album Half Nelson.
KIXS FM 108

Top 40 Country Songs for April 2022

The Top 40 country songs on the radio for April 2022 is a fascinating mix of pop and traditional, old and new, and soft and driving. Welcome to the future, as Brad Paisley once said. A true Texan leads this month's list of the best songs on the radio. Cody...
KIXS FM 108

Hear Cole Swindell’s ‘Stereotype,’ the Title Track of His New Album

With just over a week left until he releases his new album, Cole Swindell says he couldn't wait to release the title track. "Stereotype" arrived on Thursday, March 31. The song is a declaration to the love of his life, and it's hard not to assume his girlfriend Courtney Little was his muse. After all, Swindell had a hand in writing the song alongside Michael Hardy and Jordan Schmidt.
KIXS FM 108

Carly Pearce Covers Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ at Tin Pan South [Watch]

Carly Pearce performed in a songwriting round at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on Tuesday night (March 29) as part of the annual Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Pearce performed alongside songwriters Josh Kear, Chris Tompkins and Matt Stell, and in a video posted by fan account Carly P Connect, she sings a snippet of Carrie Underwood's 2006 mega-hit, "Before He Cheats."
