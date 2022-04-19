Open Door Recover 5K is April 30

Tilden will be the host for the 31-A/32-A area track meet today, April 20 from 10 a.m. until about 6 p.m. McMullen County will be well represented in the area meet. Nine Cowgirls and eight Cowboys will be competing in 14 dif- ferent events. The Cowgirls competing are Caina Sneed (high jump, 200m and 400m races), Charity Harris (shot put and 400m race), Sianna Serrata (800m, 1600m and 3200m races), Cassidy Slavinski (1600m and 3200m races), Kinlee Mills (3200m race), Chloe Taylor (300m hurdles), the 4×100, 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams, Emily Measels (triple jump and Maddie Little (discus).
Comments / 0