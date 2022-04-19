ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Kaepernick: Could he fit for the Seahawks as a backup quarterback?

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t given up his plans to return to the league but he has tweaked them just a bit. During an interview on the I AM ATHLETE YouTube channel on Monday, Kaepernick stated he’s willing to assume a backup role for now.

“Yeah. I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup that’s fine, but that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

After re-signing Geno Smith on a one-year deal last week, the Seattle Seahawks now have three quarterbacks under contract heading into the 2022 season and are not likely to add another free agent to the mix this offseason. However, all that could change in an instant and Kaepernick could be just the man Seattle is looking for. Both have unfinished business.

“I’ve been to the Super Bowl; we were one play away,” Kaepernick said. “Well, I need to finish that. My mentality isn’t just to go out and compete. No, I want to win a championship. And I know that it may take different paths to get there, but I wholeheartedly believe I’m going to make that happen.”

