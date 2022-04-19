Seahawks: Which positions should they pick in each round of the 2022 NFL draft?

The Seattle Seahawks currently hold eight picks in the 2022 NFL draft. A couple of them were acquired from the Denver Broncos as part of the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. If they are going to bounce back from their abysmal 7-10 season in 2021, the one thing this organization needs to do most of all is to find a way to maximize value in the draft. This front office produced some all-time great talented classes in 2010, 2011 and 2012. However, since then the results have mostly been disappointing.

One way the Seahawks can add extra value is to trade down for more picks – a strategy general manager John Schneider has employed in the past. Another way to help would be prioritizing the positions that are most-important for the modern game. Unfortunately, this facet of the sport has been an unqualified failure for Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, who have squandered several early-round selections on running backs and off-ball linebackers – to say nothing of trading away multiple first-rounders in grotesque mega-deals for tight ends and strong safeties.

This is simply not a good use of resources in the modern era of football. It’s also the primary reason why Seattle hasn’t returned to the Super Bowl since… yeah.

Let’s see if we can map out a better way to use this team’s new-found draft capital. Here are some ideas for which positions they should target in each round based on a contemporary roster vision, the team’s needs and the relative strength of each position in this class.

Gallery

Seahawks: Every first-round draft pick since 2000

Round 1 (Pick No. 9): BPA or QB1

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Potential BPA picks: Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame S), Evan Neal (Alabama OT), Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan EDGE), Travon Walker (Georgia EDGE), Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon EDGE), Jermaine Johnson II (FSU EDGE), Ikem Ekwonu (NC State OT), Garrett Wilson (Ohio State WR), Drake London (USC WR), Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (Cincinnati CB), Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU CB), Charles Cross (Mississippi State OT), Jordan Davis (Georgia DL), Trent McDuffie (Washington DB), Devin Lloyd (Utah LB)

Potential QB pick: Malik Willis (Liberty)

Round 2: (Pick Nos. 40 and 41): OT and EDGE

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Potential OT picks: Daniel Faalele (Minnesota), Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan), Tyler Smith (Tulsa), Nick Petit-Frere (Ohio State), Trevor Penning (Northern Iowa)

Potential EDGE picks: Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State), David Ojabo (Michigan), Boye Mafe (Minnesota), Kingsley Enagbare (South Carolina)

Round 3 (Pick No. 72): LB or TE

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Potential LB picks: Troy Andersen (Montana State), Chad Muma (Wyoming), Christian Harris (Alabama), Leo Chenal (Wisconsin)

Potential TE picks: Trey McBride (Colorado State), Jeremy Ruckert (Ohio State), Greg Dulcich (UCLA), Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin), Cade Otton (Washington)

Round 4 (Pick No. 109): RB or WR

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Potential RB picks: Dameon Pierce (Florida), Kyren Williams (Notre Dame), Jashaun Corbin (FSU), Tyler Allgeier (BYU)

Potential WR picks: Calvin Austin III (Memphis), Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama), Wan’Dale Robinson (Kentucky), Justyn Ross (Clemson)

Round 5 (Pick Nos. 152 and 153): OL and DL

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Potential OL picks: Thayer Munford (Ohio State), Cade Mays (Tennessee), Spencer Burford (UTSA), Marquis Hayes (Oklahoma)

Potential DL picks: DeAngelo Malone (Western Kentucky), Matthew Butler (Tennessee), Micheal Clemons (Texas A&M)

Round 7 (Pick No. 230): Best Player Available

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Potential BPA picks: Max Borghi (Washington State RB), Mykael Wright (Oregon DB), Chasen Hines (LSU G), Bo Melton (Rutgers WR), Chase Lucas (Arizona State CB), Ty Chandler (UNC RB), Jaylen Watson (Washington State DB), Sincere McCormick (UTSA RB), Michael Woods II (Oklahoma WR), Romeo Doubs (Nevada WR), Isaiah Pola-Mao (USC S)