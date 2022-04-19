ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Men's Basketball Signs Transfer Guard Trey Bonham

By Denver Parler
floridagators.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida has added VMI transfer Trey Bonham to its roster for the 2022-23 men's basketball season, head coach Todd Golden announced on Tuesday. Bonham averaged 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last season, including a 19.6 scoring average over his last 11 appearances. A native...

