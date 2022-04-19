ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Trinity Thomas Honda Award Nominee

By Mary Howard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida senior Trinity Thomas is among the final four candidates for gymnastics' Honda Award. The Honda Award goes to the top collegiate female athlete in 12 different sports each season. All-around winner in every 2022 post-season meet, Thomas won the NCAA title by...

