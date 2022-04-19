ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

NOX activation in reactive astrocytes regulates astrocytic LCN2 expression and neurodegeneration

By Ruijia Liu
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReactive astrocytes (RA) secrete lipocalin-2 (LCN2) glycoprotein that regulates diverse cellular processes including cell death/survival, inflammation, iron delivery and cell differentiation. Elevated levels of LCN2 are considered as a biomarker of brain injury, however, the underlying regulatory mechanisms of its expression and release are not well understood. In this study, we...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Trefoil factor 3 promotes pancreatic carcinoma progression via WNT pathway activation mediated by enhanced WNT ligand expression

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a major cause of cancer-related mortality with a dismal prognosis that has changed little over the past few decades. Further understanding of the molecular pathology of PDAC progression is urgently required in order to improve the prognosis of patients with PDAC. Herein, it was observed that trefoil factor 3 (TFF3) expression was elevated in PDAC, and was positively correlated with a worse overall patient survival outcome. Forced expression of TFF3 promoted oncogenic functions of PDAC cells in vitro including cell proliferation, survival, foci formation, cancer stem cell-like behavior and invasion, ex vivo colony growth in 3D-Matrigel, and xenograft growth in vivo. Depletion or pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 inhibited these same processes. RNA-Seq analysis and subsequent mechanistic analyses demonstrated that TFF3 increased the expression of various WNT ligands to mediate WNT pathway activation required for TFF3-stimulated PDAC progression. Combined pharmacological inhibition of TFF3 and WNT signaling significantly attenuated PDAC xenograft growth and potentiated the therapeutic efficacy of gemcitabine in both ex vivo and in vivo models. Hence, a mechanistic basis for combined inhibition of pathways enhancing PDAC progression is provided and suggests that inhibition of TFF3 may assist to ameliorate outcomes in PDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Near infra-red labelling and tracking of corneal endothelial cells in-vivo

Following corneal transplantation, there is an initial, rapid decline in corneal endothelial cells (CECs) following surgery. Direct imaging of post-transplantation endothelial cells is only possible weeks after surgery and with a limited field of view. We have developed a labelling approach using 1,1"²-dioctadecyl-3,3,3"²,3"²-tetramethylindotricarbocyanine iodide (DIR) dye solution, that enables tracking of labelled CECs in vivo for at least 1Â month. Initial in vitro optimization, with assessments of dye concentration on fluorescence, cellular toxicity and cell migration, performed in propagated primary CECs. Subsequently, in vivo evaluation of cellular labelling was assessed within a rabbit wound healing model. Finally, real-time visualization of human cadaver donor tissue incubated in DIR transplanted into rabbits was achieved using a clinical confocal microscope. Results revealed detectable fluorescence increased with concentration to a plateau of 100Â Âµg/ml, with no toxicity of CECs at any concentration evaluated. DIR-labelled CECs were detectable in vivo up to 1Â month, and transplanted labelled donor graft could be visualized and were trackable in vivo. Acute endothelial rejection in 1 rabbit was evidenced by detectable DIR positive cells within the anterior chamber. DIR imaging allowed for detailed imaging of the transplanted human corneal endothelium, and enabled non-invasive observation of the corneal endothelial morphology following transplantation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Activation of FXR and inhibition of EZH2 synergistically inhibit colorectal cancer through cooperatively accelerating FXR nuclear location and upregulating CDX2 expression

Our previous study indicated that colon cancer cells varied in sensitivity to pharmacological farnesoid X receptor (FXR) activation. Herein, we explore the regulatory mechanism of FXR in colorectal cancer (CRC) development and aim to design effective strategies of combined treatment based on the regulatory axis. We found that the expression of FXR was negatively correlated with enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2) in colon cancer tissues. EZH2 transcriptionally suppressed FXR via H3K27me3. The combination of FXR agonist OCA plus EZH2 inhibitor GSK126 acted in a synergistic manner across four colon cancer cells, efficiently inhibiting clonogenic growth and invasion in vitro, retarding tumor growth in vivo, preventing the G0/G1 to S phase transition, and inducing caspase-dependent apoptosis. Benign control cells FHC were growth-arrested without apoptosis induction, but retained long-term proliferation and invasion capacity. Mechanistically, the drug combination dramatically accelerated FXR nuclear location and cooperatively upregulated caudal-related homeobox transcription factor 2 (CDX2) expression. The depletion of CDX2 antagonized the synergistic effects of the drug combination on tumor inhibition. In conclusion, our study demonstrated histone modification-mediated FXR silencing by EZH2 in colorectal tumorigenesis, which offers useful evidence for the clinical use of FXR agonists combined with EZH2 inhibitors in combating CRC.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nox#Roche#Genet#Res#Nhe1f F Mice#Astrogliosis#Astrocytic Lcn2#Gfap#Neun And Grp78#Astrocytic Exosomes#Nadph#Ros
Nature.com

Cross-reactive antibodies elicited to conserved epitopes on SARS-CoV-2 spike protein after infection and vaccination

SARS-CoV-2 is a novel betacoronavirus that caused coronavirus disease 2019 and has resulted in millions of deaths worldwide. Novel coronavirus infections in humans have steadily become more common. Understanding antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2, and identifying conserved, cross-reactive epitopes among coronavirus strains could inform the design of vaccines and therapeutics with broad application. Here, we determined that individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine produced antibody responses that cross-reacted with related betacoronaviruses. Moreover, we designed a peptide-conjugate vaccine with a conserved SARS-CoV-2 S2 spike epitope, immunized mice and determined cross-reactive antibody binding to SARS-CoV-2 and other related coronaviruses. This conserved spike epitope also shared sequence homology to proteins in commensal gut microbiota and could prime immune responses in humans. Thus, SARS-CoV-2 conserved epitopes elicit cross-reactive immune responses to both related coronaviruses and host bacteria that could serve as future targets for broad coronavirus therapeutics and vaccines.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Integrated DNA and RNA sequencing reveals early drivers involved in metastasis of gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is the second cause of cancer-related death and metastasis is an important cause of death. Considering difficulties in searching for metastatic driver mutations, we tried a novel strategy here. We conducted an integrative genomic analysis on GC and identified early drivers lead to metastasis. Whole-exome sequencing (WES), transcriptomes sequencing and targeted-exome sequencing (TES) were performed on tumors and matched normal tissues from 432 Chinese GC patients, especially the comparative analysis between higher metastatic-potential (HMP) group with T1 stage and lymph-node metastasis, and lower metastatic-potential (LMP) group without lymph-nodes or distant metastasis. HMP group presented higher mutation load and heterogeneity, enrichment in immunosuppressive signaling, more immune cell infiltration than LMP group. An integrated mRNA-lncRNA signature based on differentially expressed genes was constructed and its prognostic value was better than traditional TNM stage. We identified 176 candidate prometastatic mutations by WES and selected 8 genes for following TES. Mutated TP53 and MADCAM1 were significantly associated with poor metastasis-free survival. We further demonstrated that mutated MADCAM1 could not only directly promote cancer cells migration, but also could trigger tumor metastasis by establishing immunosuppressive microenvironment, including promoting PD-L1-mediated immune escape and reprogramming tumor-associated macrophages by regulating CCL2 through Akt/mTOR axis. In conclusion, GCs with different metastatic-potential are distinguishable at the genetic level and we revealed a number of potential metastatic driver mutations. Driver mutations in early-onset metastatic GC could promote metastasis by establishing an immunosuppressive microenvironment. This study provided possibility for future target therapy of GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Transcriptome analysis of umbilical cord mesenchymal stem cells revealed fetal programming due to chorioamnionitis

Although chorioamnionitis (CAM) has been demonstrated to be associated with numerous short- and long-term morbidities, the precise mechanisms remain unclear. One of the reasons for this is the lack of appropriate models for analyzing the relationship between the fetal environment and chorioamnionitis and fetal programming in humans. In this study, we aimed to clarify the fetal programming caused by CAM using the gene expression profiles of UCMSCs. From nine preterm neonates with CAM (n"‰="‰4) or without CAM (n"‰="‰5), we established UCMSCs. The gene expression profiles obtained by RNA-seq analysis revealed distinctive changes in the CAM group USMSCs. The UCMSCs in the CAM group had a myofibroblast-like phenotype with significantly increased expression levels of myofibroblast-related genes, including Î±-smooth muscle actin (p"‰<"‰0.05). In the pathway analysis, the genes involved in DNA replication and G1 to S cell cycle control were remarkably decreased, suggesting that cellular proliferation was impaired, as confirmed by the cellular proliferation assay (p"‰<"‰0.01"“0.05). Pathway analysis revealed that genes related to white fat cell differentiation were significantly increased. Our results could explain the long-term outcomes of patients who were exposed to CAM and revealed that UCMSCs could be an in vitro model of fetal programming affected by CAM.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Golgi apparatus-targeted aggregation-induced emission luminogens for effective cancer photodynamic therapy

Golgi apparatus (GA) oxidative stress induced by in situ reactive oxygen species (ROS) could severely damage the morphology and function of GA, which may open up an avenue for effective photodynamic therapy (PDT). However, due to the lack of effective design strategy, photosensitizers (PSs) with specific GA targeting ability are in high demand and yet quite challenging. Herein, we report an aggregation-induced emission luminogen (AIEgen) based PS (TPE-PyT-CPS) that can effectively target the GA via caveolin/raft mediated endocytosis with a Pearson correlation coefficient up to 0.98. Additionally, the introduction of pyrene into TPE-PyT-CPS can reduce the energy gap between the lowest singlet state (S1) and the lowest triplet state (T1) (Î”EST) and exhibits enhanced singlet oxygen generation capability. GA fragmentation and cleavage of GA proteins (p115/GM130) are observed upon light irradiation. Meanwhile, the apoptotic pathway is activated through a crosstalk between GA oxidative stress and mitochondria in HeLa cells. More importantly, GA targeting TPE-T-CPS show better PDT effect than its non-GA-targeting counterpart TPE-PyT-PS, even though they possess very close ROS generation rate. This work provides a strategy for the development of PSs with specific GA targeting ability, which is of great importance for precise and effective PDT.
CANCER
Nature.com

A stop-gain mutation in GXYLT1 promotes metastasis of colorectal cancer via the MAPK pathway

Genomic instability plays a key role in the initiation and progression of colorectal cancer (CRC). Although cancer driver genes in CRC have been well characterized, identifying novel genes associated with carcinogenesis and treatment remains challenging because of tumor heterogeneity. Here, we analyzed the genomic alterations of 45 samples from CRC patients in northern China by whole-exome sequencing. In addition to the identification of six well-known CRC driver genes (APC, TP53, KRAS, FBXW7, PIK3CA, and PABPC), two tumor-related genes (MTCH2 and HSPA6) were detected, along with RRP7A and GXYLT1, which have not been previously linked to cancer. GXYLT1 was mutated in 40% (18/45) of the samples in our cohort. Functionally, GXYLT1 promoted migration and invasion in vitro and metastasis in vivo, while the GXYLT1S212* mutant induced significantly greater effect. Furthermore, both GXYLT1 and GXYLT1S212* interacted with ERK2. GXYLT1 induced metastasis via a mechanism involving the Notch and MAPK pathways, whereas the GXYLT1S212* mutant mainly promoted metastasis by activating the MAPK pathway. We propose that GXYLT1 acts as a novel metastasis-associated driver gene and GXYLT1S212* might serve as a potential indicator for therapies targeting the MAPK pathway in CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Life extension factor klotho regulates behavioral responses to stress via modulation of GluN2B function in the nucleus accumbens

Klotho is a life extension factor that has the ability to regulate the function of GluN2B-containing N-methyl-d-aspartate receptors (NMDARs), whose dysfunction in the nucleus accumbens (NAc) underlies critical aspects of the pathophysiology of major depression. Here, we study the functional relevance of klotho in the pathogenesis of depression. A chronic social defeat stress paradigm, in which mice are categorized as either susceptible or unsusceptible based on their performance in a social interaction test, was used in this study. We found that the expression of klotho was largely decreased in the NAc of susceptible mice compared to control or unsusceptible mice. Genetic knockdown of klotho in the NAc induced behavioral alterations relevant to depression in naive mice, while overexpression of klotho produced an antidepressive effect in normal mice and ameliorated the behavioral responses to stress in susceptible mice. Molecularly, knockdown of klotho in the NAc resulted in selective decreases in total and synaptic GluN2B expression that were identical to those in susceptible mice. Elevation of klotho in the NAc reversed the reductions in GluN2B expressions and altered synaptic transmission and spine density in the NAc of susceptible mice. Furthermore, blockade of GluN2B with a specific antagonist abolished the beneficial effects of klotho elevation in susceptible mice. Collectively, we demonstrated that klotho in the NAc modulates behavioral responses to stress by regulating the function of GluN2B-containing NMDARs. These results reveal a novel role for klotho in the pathogenesis of depression, providing new insights into the molecular basis of major depression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

5-HT2A receptor dysregulation in a schizophrenia relevant mouse model of NMDA receptor hypofunction

Blockade of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors (NMDAR) is known to augment cortical serotonin 2A receptors (5-HT2ARs), which is implicated in psychosis. However, the pathways from NMDAR hypofunction to 5-HT2AR up-regulation are unclear. Here we addressed in mice whether genetic deletion of the indispensable NMDAR-subunit Grin1 principally in corticolimbic parvalbumin-positive fast-spiking interneurons, could up-regulate 5-HT2ARs leading to cortical hyper-excitability. First, in vivo local-field potential recording revealed that auditory cortex in Grin1 mutant mice became hyper-excitable upon exposure to acoustic click-train stimuli that release 5-HT in the cortex. This excitability increase was reproduced ex vivo where it consisted of an increased frequency of action potential (AP) firing in layer 2/3 pyramidal neurons of mutant auditory cortex. Application of the 5-HT2AR agonist TCB-2 produced similar results. The effect of click-trains was reversed by the 5-HT2AR antagonist M100907 both in vivo and ex vivo. Increase in AP frequency of pyramidal neurons was also reversed by application of GÎ±q protein inhibitor BIM-46187 and G protein-gated inwardly-rectifying K+ (GIRK) channel activator ML297. In fast-spiking interneurons, 5-HT2AR activation normally promotes GABA release, contributing to decreased excitability of postsynaptic pyramidal neurons, which was missing in the mutants. Moreover, unlike the controls, the GABAA receptor antagonist (+)-bicuculline had little effect on AP frequency of mutant pyramidal neurons, indicating a disinhibition state. These results suggest that the auditory-induced hyper-excitable state is conferred via GABA release deficits from Grin1-lacking interneurons leading to 5-HT2AR dysregulation and GIRK channel suppression in cortical pyramidal neurons, which could be involved in auditory psychosis.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Prediction of abdominal CT body composition parameters by thoracic measurements as a new approach to detect sarcopenia in a COVID-19 cohort

As most COVID-19 patients only receive thoracic CT scans, but body composition, which is relevant to detect sarcopenia, is determined in abdominal scans, this study aimed to investigate the relationship between thoracic and abdominal CT body composition parameters in a cohort of COVID-19 patients. This retrospective study included n"‰="‰46 SARS-CoV-2-positive patients who received CT scans of the thorax and abdomen due to severe disease progression. The subcutaneous fat area (SF), the skeletal muscle area (SMA), and the muscle radiodensity attenuation (MRA) were measured at the level of the twelfth thoracic (T12) and the third lumbar (L3) vertebra. Necessity of invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), length of stay, or time to death (TTD) were noted. For statistics correlation, multivariable linear, logistic, and Cox regression analyses were employed. Correlation was excellent for the SF (r"‰="‰0.96) between T12 and L3, and good for the respective SMA (r"‰="‰0.80) and MRA (r"‰="‰0.82) values. With adjustment (adj.) for sex, age, and body-mass-index the variability of SF (adj. r2"‰="‰0.93; adj. mean difference"‰="‰1.24 [95% confidence interval (95% CI) 1.02"“1.45]), of the SMA (adj. r2"‰="‰0.76; 2.59 [95% CI 1.92"“3.26]), and of the MRA (adj. r2"‰="‰0.67; 0.67 [95% CI 0.45"“0.88]) at L3 was well explained by the respective values at T12. There was no relevant influence of the SF, MRA, or SMA on the clinical outcome. If only thoracic CT scans are available, CT body composition values at T12 can be used to predict abdominal fat and muscle parameters, by which sarcopenia and obesity can be assessed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Concatenated convolutional neural network model for cuffless blood pressure estimation using fuzzy recurrence properties of photoplethysmogram signals

Due to the importance of continuous monitoring of blood pressure (BP) in controlling hypertension, the topic of cuffless BP estimation has been widely studied in recent years. A most important approach is to explore the nonlinear mapping between the recorded peripheral signals and the BP values which is usually conducted by deep neural networks. Because of the sequence-based pseudo periodic nature of peripheral signals such as photoplethysmogram (PPG), a proper estimation model needed to be equipped with the 1-dimensional (1-D) and recurrent layers. This, in turn, limits the usage of 2-dimensional (2-D) layers adopted in convolutional neural networks (CNN) for embedding spatial information in the model. In this study, considering the advantage of chaotic approaches, the recurrence characterization of peripheral signals was taken into account by a visual 2-D representation of PPG in phase space through fuzzy recurrence plot (FRP). FRP not only provides a beneficial framework for capturing the spatial properties of input signals but also creates a reliable approach for embedding the pseudo periodic properties to the neural models without using recurrent layers. Moreover, this study proposes a novel deep neural network architecture that combines the morphological features extracted simultaneously from two upgraded 1-D and 2-D CNNs capturing the temporal and spatial dependencies of PPGs in systolic and diastolic BP estimation. The model has been fed with the 1-D PPG sequences and the corresponding 2-D FRPs from two separate routes. The performance of the proposed framework was examined on the well-known public dataset, namely, multi-parameter intelligent in Intensive Care II. Our scheme is analyzed and compared with the literature in terms of the requirements of the standards set by the British Hypertension Society (BHS) and the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI). The proposed model met the AAMI requirements, and it achieved a grade of A as stated by the BHS standard. In addition, its mean absolute errors and standard deviation for both systolic and diastolic blood pressure estimations were considerably low, 3.05"‰Â±"‰5.26Â mmHg and 1.58"‰Â±"‰2.6Â mmHg, in turn.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrating human brain proteomes with genome-wide association data implicates novel proteins in post-traumatic stress disorder

Genome-wide association studies (GWAS) have identified several risk loci for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); however, how they confer PTSD risk remains unclear. We aimed to identify genes that confer PTSD risk through their effects on brain protein abundance to provide new insights into PTSD pathogenesis. To that end, we integrated human brain proteomes with PTSD GWAS results to perform a proteome-wide association study (PWAS) of PTSD, followed by Mendelian randomization, using a discovery and confirmatory study design. Brain proteomes (N"‰="‰525) were profiled from the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex using mass spectrometry. The Million Veteran Program (MVP) PTSD GWAS (n"‰="‰186,689) was used for the discovery PWAS, and the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium PTSD GWAS (n"‰="‰174,659) was used for the confirmatory PWAS. To understand whether genes identified at the protein-level were also evident at the transcript-level, we performed a transcriptome-wide association study (TWAS) using human brain transcriptomes (N"‰="‰888) and the MVP PTSD GWAS results. We identified 11 genes that contribute to PTSD pathogenesis via their respective cis-regulated brain protein abundance. Seven of 11 genes (64%) replicated in the confirmatory PWAS and 4 of 11 also had their cis-regulated brain mRNA levels associated with PTSD. High confidence level was assigned to 9 of 11 genes after considering evidence from the confirmatory PWAS and TWAS. Most of the identified genes are expressed in other PTSD-relevant brain regions and several are preferentially expressed in excitatory neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocyte precursor cells. These genes are novel, promising targets for mechanistic and therapeutic studies to find new treatments for PTSD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Trim39 regulates neuronal apoptosis by acting as a SUMO-targeted E3 ubiquitin-ligase for the transcription factor NFATc3

NFATc3 is the predominant member of the NFAT family of transcription factors in neurons, where it plays a pro-apoptotic role. Mechanisms controlling NFAT protein stability are poorly understood. Here we identify Trim39 as an E3 ubiquitin-ligase of NFATc3. Indeed, Trim39 binds and ubiquitinates NFATc3 in vitro and in cells where it reduces NFATc3 protein level and transcriptional activity. In contrast, silencing of endogenous Trim39 decreases NFATc3 ubiquitination and increases its activity, thereby resulting in enhanced neuronal apoptosis. We also show that Trim17 inhibits Trim39-mediated ubiquitination of NFATc3 by reducing both the E3 ubiquitin-ligase activity of Trim39 and the NFATc3/Trim39 interaction. Moreover, we identify Trim39 as a new SUMO-targeted E3 ubiquitin-ligase (STUbL). Indeed, mutation of SUMOylation sites in NFATc3 or SUMO-interacting motifs in Trim39 reduces NFATc3/Trim39 interaction and Trim39-induced ubiquitination of NFATc3. In addition, Trim39 preferentially ubiquitinates SUMOylated forms of NFATc3 in vitro. As a consequence, a SUMOylation-deficient mutant of NFATc3 exhibits increased stability and pro-apoptotic activity in neurons. Taken together, these data indicate that Trim39 modulates neuronal apoptosis by acting as a STUbL for NFATc3.
CANCER
Nature.com

A novel algorithm for cardiovascular screening using conjunctival microcirculatory parameters and blood biomarkers

Microvascular haemodynamic alterations are associated with coronary artery disease (CAD). The conjunctival microcirculation can easily be assessed non-invasively. However, the microcirculation of the conjunctiva has not been previously explored in clinical algorithms aimed at identifying patients with CAD. This case"“control study involved 66 patients with post-myocardial infarction and 66 gender-matched healthy controls. Haemodynamic properties of the conjunctival microcirculation were assessed with a validated iPhone and slit lamp-based imaging tool. Haemodynamic properties were extracted with semi-automated software and compared between groups. Biomarkers implicated in the development of CAD were assessed in combination with conjunctival microcirculatory parameters. The conjunctival blood vessel parameters and biomarkers were used to derive an algorithm to aid in the screening of patients for CAD. Conjunctival blood velocity measured in combination with the blood biomarkers (N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide and adiponectin) had an area under receiver operator characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.967, sensitivity 93.0%, specificity 91.5% for CAD. This study demonstrated that the novel algorithm which included a combination of conjunctival blood vessel haemodynamic properties, and blood-based biomarkers could be used as a potential screening tool for CAD and should be validated for potential utility in asymptomatic individuals.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Failing to palpate femoral pulses in adult hypertensive patients may lead to diagnostic wandering and major cerebrovascular events in cases of undetected aortic coarctation

In developed countries, aortic coarctation (AC) is generally diagnosed by fetal echocardiography during the third trimester of pregnancy, or during the neonatal period based on the absence of femoral pulses or the presence of a left supraclavicular systolic murmur. However, AC may be diagnosed late, such as in adult migrants arriving from developing countries without documented medical history although they may require healthcare support during their stay. We report three cases of the incidental diagnosis of thoracic aortic malformations in adults (27, 38 and 43 years) referred for the management of uncontrolled high blood pressure, with major cerebrovascular events for the two oldest. Doppler ultrasound imaging indicated for suspected renal artery stenosis and atheroma lesions revealed abnormal lower-body and normal upper-body arterial blood flow velocity waveforms constitutive of a pathognomonic hemodynamic pattern of AC, a diagnostic which was in all three cases confirmed by multidetector computed tomography-angiography. None of these patients had undergone complete cardiovascular examination, particularly with effective peripheral pulse palpation, during the period preceding the occurrence of major cardiovascular events or at any other time after birth. Our observation suggests that a simple medical examination could have prevented diagnostic wandering and, possibly, the occurrence of severe cerebrovascular complications in two of these three patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Changes in contrast sensitivity after surgery for intermittent exotropia

To determine whether intermittent exotropia (IXT) surgery affects contrast sensitivity (CS), this retrospective study evaluated the changes in monocular and binocular CS and the binocular summation ratio (BSR) quantified as the ratio between the values of the binocular and the better monocular CS score (BSR"‰="‰binocular CS score/better monocular CS score) after surgery for IXT. The subjects were patients who had undergone IXT-correcting surgery with a postoperative follow-up of"‰>"‰3Â months and had pre- and postoperative records of Mars CS test scores. In total, 64 patients (128 eyes) were evaluated. Both the binocular and monocular CS scores of the operated eyes were significantly worse on postoperative 1Â day than the preoperative scores, but they were recovered after 1Â week. The monocular CS scores of the operated eyes were significantly worse than those of the non-operated eyes until 1Â week. There was no significant difference in monocular CS scores between the one-muscle and two-muscle surgeries and in binocular CS scores between the successful alignment and overcorrection groups even on the first day after surgery. The mean BSR was significantly decreased until postoperative month 1, however, recovered to preoperative levels after month 3. In conclusion, IXT-correcting surgery may temporarily worsen the CS, but it is recovered to preoperative levels. Thus, changes in CS in the immediate postoperative period after strabismus surgery should not be of concern.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy