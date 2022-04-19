Grammy-nominated Musician Jose Elias to perform Everglades Songbook Suite, a Free Concert in Everglades National Park during Earth Day Weekend
Live performance of original work to commemorate ENP’s 75th Anniversary Community Arts & Culture (CAC) and Live Arts Miami (LAM) are proud to present Jose Elias’ Everglades Songbook Suite (ESS), a dynamic live concert event featuring new musical compositions and soundscapes that celebrate the sights and sounds of the Florida Everglades...www.southdadenewsleader.com
