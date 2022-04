On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that four mink-to-human cases of COVID-19 were reported in the U.S. Where did the outbreak take place? Two of the cases were traced to a mink farm in Michigan in October 2020. The other two cases were unrelated to the farm, suggesting that mink-to-human spread was likely happening throughout the community, according to The New York Times.

