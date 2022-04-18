ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump ‘organized’ the coup: Top investigator unloads on Trump's culpability

MSNBC
 3 days ago

QuantumZeno56
2d ago

It is laughable when right wingers say that there is no such thing as white privilege and the man they worship is the poster child for white privilege. If he were not white rich and famous he would have been in the pen years ago.

Eric Smith
2d ago

Trump ignored all the sick and dying Americans to focus on overthrowing the American Democracy and Constitution. The simple facts. Coup Coup cah-choo

Kks
2d ago

. “We all were here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That’s what it was,” McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters at his weekly news conference.

Related
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
MSNBC

On three fronts, Trump’s legal troubles become even more serious

When it comes to Donald Trump’s team of lawyers, one thing seems increasingly obvious: They won’t be bored in the coming months. Indeed, just yesterday, there was news about the former president's legal difficulties on three separate fronts, and from the Republican’s perspective, all of the news was discouraging.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

New texts revealed in the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection show militia leaders trying to connect with former Trump doctor and Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson. Meanwhile, Trump’s former lawyer is hiding more than 37,000 pages of Trump-related emails from the Jan. 6 committee, asserting attorney-client privilege. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest in the investigation.April 19, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Bannon was previously held in contempt and then indicted for it by the DOJ. In this report, Melber outlines the legal developments regarding Navarro and other matters before the committee.March 29, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Secret plot: New Clarence Thomas scandal over wife's texts with Trump White House

Leaked text messages reveal Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, urged Trump's Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, to find ways to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the legal significance of Thomas' texts, and the wider questions facing Justice Thomas.March 25, 2022.
POTUS
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

