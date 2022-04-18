Trump ‘organized’ the coup: Top investigator unloads on Trump's culpability
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our...www.msnbc.com
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our...www.msnbc.com
It is laughable when right wingers say that there is no such thing as white privilege and the man they worship is the poster child for white privilege. If he were not white rich and famous he would have been in the pen years ago.
Trump ignored all the sick and dying Americans to focus on overthrowing the American Democracy and Constitution. The simple facts. Coup Coup cah-choo
. “We all were here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That’s what it was,” McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters at his weekly news conference.
Comments / 1409