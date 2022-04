With one more week in the Big Ten men’s lacrosse regular season, the six-team field for the conference tournament is practically in place. By virtue of a 4-0 record in the league, Maryland locked up the No. 1 seed and a bye to the semifinals, which it will host at Maryland Stadium in College Park on May 5. Rutgers (3-1) cemented the No. 2 seed and advanced to the semifinal round. The ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO