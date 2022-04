The long wait for the return of the Maui Marathon, celebrating its 50th year, is almost over. Race director Jon Emerson said Tuesday that the Valley Isle Road Runners board, volunteers and runners are ready to hit the pavement from Kahului to Kaanapali on Sunday as the race is conducted in person for the first time in two and a half years due to the pandemic.

KAHULUI, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO