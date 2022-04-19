Valley Isle Sports In Brief

It's on to nationals for Clatsop County's best young free throw shooter and most promising hoops prospect. After winning local and district-level contests, Seaside's Jahzara Marshall won her division in the recent Elks Hoop Shoot regional contest to qualify for nationals of the annual competition, held April 30 in Chicago.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Current Blue Lakes Country Club Head Golf Professional and former Twin Falls Golf Club Head Professional Mike Hamblin is now a member of the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Hall of Fame. Hamblin is part of a two-person class that will be inducted on May...
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada....
The Oregon Relays track and field extravaganza will conclude its two-day run at Hayward Field Saturday night with some familiar faces chasing down a unique record. Former Ducks Cole Hocker, Cooper Teare, James West and Matt Wisner will take a crack at the 4xMile relay world best of 15 minutes, 49.08 seconds set by Ireland in 1985.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich native Wes Shaw is making a name for himself in the college rodeo scene. The College of Southern Idaho freshman won the title of Rocky Mountain Region Reserve All-Around Cowboy, finishing just 115 points back of Weber State’s Cole Eiguren, who’s originally from Fruitland.
Lighthouse falls to Wendell Wednesday night in softball. It’s been about four weeks since the No. 14 College of Southern Idaho softball team has been home. Now it’s rivalry week for the ladies, as they welcome in Salt Lake. Bair on how track helps with football. Updated: Apr....
SPOKANE, Wash. - The largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is returning to Spokane on June 25-26. This year's Hoopfest poster features Lexie and Lacie Hull, who both graduated from Central Valley High School and went on to play basketball at Stanford University. The Hull sisters are 5-time Hoopfest champions, 2-time high...
A key high school baseball doubleheader takes place on Friday when Kennewick (14-1) visits Richland (12-3), starting at 4 p.m. at Richland High School. The Lions are 11-0 in Mid-Columbia Conference play, and as of this writing are the No. 1 team in the WIAA Rating Percentage Index state rankings for Class 3A.
