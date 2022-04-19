ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

Valley Isle Sports In Brief

Maui News
 3 days ago

Duane Vernon of Port Angeles, Wash., made a hole-in-one on April 9 at the Wailea Blue...

The Daily Astorian

On to nationals for Seaside's Marshall

It's on to nationals for Clatsop County's best young free throw shooter and most promising hoops prospect. After winning local and district-level contests, Seaside's Jahzara Marshall won her division in the recent Elks Hoop Shoot regional contest to qualify for nationals of the annual competition, held April 30 in Chicago.
SEASIDE, OR
kmvt

Area golf pro headed to Rocky Mountain Section PGA Hall of Fame

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Current Blue Lakes Country Club Head Golf Professional and former Twin Falls Golf Club Head Professional Mike Hamblin is now a member of the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Hall of Fame. Hamblin is part of a two-person class that will be inducted on May...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Maui News

Spring storm brings heavy snow, avalanche threat to Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Heavy snow and rain fell across Northern California on Thursday as a substantial spring storm added to late-season precipitation totals after a dry winter. Winter storm warnings were in effect from the Oregon border and down through the southern Cascades and the northern Sierra Nevada....
ENVIRONMENT
kmvt

Shaw named Rocky Mountain Reserve All-Around Cowboy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dietrich native Wes Shaw is making a name for himself in the college rodeo scene. The College of Southern Idaho freshman won the title of Rocky Mountain Region Reserve All-Around Cowboy, finishing just 115 points back of Weber State’s Cole Eiguren, who’s originally from Fruitland.
DIETRICH, ID
kmvt

Dietrich native finishes second in Rocky Mountain Region

Lighthouse falls to Wendell Wednesday night in softball. It’s been about four weeks since the No. 14 College of Southern Idaho softball team has been home. Now it’s rivalry week for the ladies, as they welcome in Salt Lake. Bair on how track helps with football. Updated: Apr....
DIETRICH, ID
KHQ Right Now

2022 Hoopfest poster features Central Valley standouts Lexie and Lacie Hull

SPOKANE, Wash. - The largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament is returning to Spokane on June 25-26. This year's Hoopfest poster features Lexie and Lacie Hull, who both graduated from Central Valley High School and went on to play basketball at Stanford University. The Hull sisters are 5-time Hoopfest champions, 2-time high...
SPOKANE, WA

