Today is Earth Day 2022 – which means the current climate crisis is under the spotlight as we strive to cut net zero greenhouse emissions down to zero. So where are we now? Well, here we are – over two years into the pandemic. No one wants to be the bearer of more bad news, but while we were at home, the climate emergency did not stop. In fact, we now know that the fall in carbon emissions is likely to have had very little effect on overall climate goals.Instead, during the “Great Pause”, we witnessed the second hottest...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO