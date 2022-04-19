ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Nancy Rubin Stuart Presents Poor Richard’s Women

By Community Submission
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport, RI – Charter Books will host a presentation and book signing by Nancy Rubin Stuart, author of Poor Richard’s Women: Deborah Read Franklin and the Other Women Behind the Founding Father. On Thursday, April 21 at 6 p.m., Nancy Rubin Stuart will discuss her new book,...

