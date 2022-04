Have you ever heard of the Nada Tunnel in Kentucky? This tunnel has been said to be a "gateway to the Red River Gorge" and wow! This tunnel is wild!. This tunnel almost gives me claustrophobia, because it's only big enough for ONE car at a time, and the inside of the tunnel looks like a cave. Located in Red River Gorge, Kentucky is the Nada Tunnel, and people travel from all over, just to drive through the 900-foot tunnel.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO