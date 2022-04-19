ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel Kiper has Rams bolstering O-line with first pick in 2022 NFL draft

By Cameron DaSilva
It’s difficult to predict which direction the Los Angeles Rams will go with their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Having to wait until No. 104 overall doesn’t make it any easier, of course, because we don’t have a clue which prospects will be available at that point.

Knowing how unpredictable Les Snead and Sean McVay can be, they might just go with a wide receiver or running back with their top pick. They shouldn’t, but don’t be surprised if they do.

Mel Kiper of ESPN has them going in a different direction in a collaborative three-round mock draft with Todd McShay. Kiper projected the Rams to take UCLA lineman Sean Rhyan at No. 104 overall, a prospect who can play guard or tackle in the NFL.

Kiper’s pick: Sean Rhyan, OT/G, UCLA

With Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett gone, the Rams could use their first pick of this draft on a college tackle who might play guard in the NFL. He can move his feet in pass pro. The Super Bowl champs could also be in on defensive backs here.

The Rams already have their replacement at left tackle, which we’re assuming Kiper knows. Joe Noteboom is going to be the starting left tackle next season, which leaves just one void on the offensive line: right guard.

Coleman Shelton was re-signed to a two-year deal and he could be the top choice to replace Corbett. Bobby Evans and Tremayne Anchrum are other options, with this battle likely to be settled in camp.

Rhyan started for three years at left tackle while with the Bruins but he has the size and strength to play guard, which is where the Rams would line him up in the event that he’s drafted by them.

Even if Rhyan doesn’t play right away, David Edwards and Evans will be free agents in 2023, so he could get a chance to start after a year of learning.

