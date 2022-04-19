ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Most vital strategies for successfully implementing changes in industry

Science Daily
 3 days ago

Researchers have conducted a study in which they studied change initiatives at more than 600 architecture, engineering and construction firms in North America. They found those that were very successful and sustainable used six key strategies, and that effective change agents and a realistic timeline were vital to making an initiative...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Businesses

Though relatively new for many business owners, AI is slowly turning out to be a welcome innovation for businesses that want to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly changing business world. But, what is making artificial intelligence so important for businesses? Well, it is the ability to take data analysis to the next level. AI applications can analyze so much data about system functionality, production, customers, market and more accurately and in a fraction of the time that the human brain can. This helps identify loopholes and problems, and aids in finding solutions and decision-making. In addition, AI can be used to automate complex business processes, reducing work hours and allowing the human capital to be utilized in other business aspects such as innovation and creativity. Here are some of the ways AI is, and will continue to transform businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Kansas#Aec
beckershospitalreview.com

The successful department chief: Essential skills, considerations in a changing landscape

As new chiefs and chairs start to take on their new jobs during this dynamic era, it’s clear that the role of the chief has changed dramatically over time. Decades ago, chiefs were usually responsible for small departments, overseeing the research, clinical and educational mission of an academic medical center. Now, they often lead large clinical enterprises that expand to an entire healthcare network. Much has been written about the increasing need for management experience to ensure success in these important roles, and that urgency has increased as new clinical imperatives continue to expand.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
CNBC

3 ways hiring this 'under-tapped pool' of talent can benefit Asia's workforce

Businesses around the world have been facing labor shortages as many people quit their jobs — and Asia is no exception. A 2021 Mercer survey found that employers from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand observed a higher turnover rate, especially at the mid-career level, when compared with previous years.
JOBS
Science Daily

Key to improved green tech efficiency found in simple acid treatment

The development of new, more efficient electrochemical cells could provide a good option for carbon-free hydrogen and chemical production along with large-scale electricity generation and storage. But first, scientists must overcome several challenges, including how to make the cells more efficient and cost-effective. FULL STORY. The development of new, more...
CHEMISTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital CEOs want to build collaborative partnerships to get ahead

Health system CEOs are looking toward strategic partnerships with competitors and entrepreneurs to compete in the market going forward, according to a new study from UC Denver. The 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study interviewed 133 U.S. health system CEOs who collectively represent systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually....
DENVER, CO
hackernoon.com

6 Ways Business Analysts Contribute in Software Development

Business Analyst's role in software development outsourcing is still widely misunderstood. This post goes over the roles and responsibilities in detail. The role is specifically tailored to help tech companies survive and grow despite shifting market conditions and increasing consumer demands. BAs have a primary responsibility to solve problems and align resources. For example, in software outsourcing, a business analyst's job is to make sure that the end-user's needs and the company's goals are met. There is a huge chasm between providing solutions and meeting business objectives when creating new products.
SOFTWARE
Inc.com

Why Are Frontline Workers Really Quitting? You Can Boil It Down to1 Simple Fact

The supply chain workforce shortage is a household problem. Empty shelves, late deliveries, and out-of-stock supplies are affecting the entire nation. Much of it is rooted in one simple fact: Brands can't hire and retain enough frontline workers. With turnover hitting over 55 percent in 2021, businesses are trying to...
RETAIL
morningbrew.com

Nearly one-fifth of HR professionals say qualified candidates were excluded by automated hiring software

HR departments recently gave AI a performance review, and they’re not exactly exceeding expectations. SHRM randomly sampled over 1,500 HR professionals in the US and found that one in four HR departments have begun to use AI or automation in their recruitment or hiring processes, and the majority said AI improves the speed of hiring. However, HR teams are underwhelmed by vendors’ transparency.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy