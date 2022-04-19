ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prediction of abdominal CT body composition parameters by thoracic measurements as a new approach to detect sarcopenia in a COVID-19 cohort

By I. Molwitz
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs most COVID-19 patients only receive thoracic CT scans, but body composition, which is relevant to detect sarcopenia, is determined in abdominal scans, this study aimed to investigate the relationship between thoracic and abdominal CT body composition parameters in a cohort of COVID-19 patients. This retrospective study included n"‰="‰46 SARS-CoV-2-positive patients...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel algorithm for cardiovascular screening using conjunctival microcirculatory parameters and blood biomarkers

Microvascular haemodynamic alterations are associated with coronary artery disease (CAD). The conjunctival microcirculation can easily be assessed non-invasively. However, the microcirculation of the conjunctiva has not been previously explored in clinical algorithms aimed at identifying patients with CAD. This case"“control study involved 66 patients with post-myocardial infarction and 66 gender-matched healthy controls. Haemodynamic properties of the conjunctival microcirculation were assessed with a validated iPhone and slit lamp-based imaging tool. Haemodynamic properties were extracted with semi-automated software and compared between groups. Biomarkers implicated in the development of CAD were assessed in combination with conjunctival microcirculatory parameters. The conjunctival blood vessel parameters and biomarkers were used to derive an algorithm to aid in the screening of patients for CAD. Conjunctival blood velocity measured in combination with the blood biomarkers (N-terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide and adiponectin) had an area under receiver operator characteristic curve (AUROC) of 0.967, sensitivity 93.0%, specificity 91.5% for CAD. This study demonstrated that the novel algorithm which included a combination of conjunctival blood vessel haemodynamic properties, and blood-based biomarkers could be used as a potential screening tool for CAD and should be validated for potential utility in asymptomatic individuals.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Effects of chronic consumption of specific fruit (berries, cherries and citrus) on cognitive health: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The cognitive-protective effects related to the consumption of a variety of fruits are supported by several intervention studies. This systematic review and meta-analysis compared the magnitude of effects following chronic (â‰¥1 week) consumption of frozen, freeze-dried powder including extracts and juices of fruits, covering berries, cherries and citrus, on cognition and mood in adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Efficacy of high-flow nasal oxygenation against peri- and post-procedural hypoxemia in patients with obesity: a meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

This meta-analysis aimed at investigating the efficacy of high-flow nasal oxygenation (HFNO) against hypoxemia in patients with obesity compared with conventional oxygenation therapy and non-invasive ventilation. Databases were searched from inception to August 2021. Studies involving peri- or post-procedural use of HFNO were included. The primary outcome was risk of hypoxemia, while the secondary outcomes included status of oxygenation and carbon dioxide elimination. Ten randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were included. We found that HFNO prolonged the safe apnea time at induction compared to control group [mean difference (MD)"‰="‰73.88Â s, p"‰="‰0.0004; 2 RCTs] with no difference in risk of peri-procedural hypoxemia [relative risk (RR)"‰="‰0.91, p"‰="‰0.64; 4 RCTs], minimum SpO2 (MD"‰="‰0.09%, p"‰="‰0.95; 4 RCTs), PaO2 (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰8.13Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.86; 3 RCTs), PaCO2 (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰6.71%, p"‰="‰0.2; 2 RCTs), EtCO2 (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.28Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.8; 4 RCTs) between the two groups. HFNO also did not improve postprocedural PaO2/FiO2 ratio (MD"‰="‰41.76, p"‰="‰0.58; 2 RCTs) and PaCO2 (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰2.68Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.07; 2 RCTs). This meta-analysis demonstrated that the use of HFNO may be associated with a longer safe apnea time without beneficial impact on the risk of hypoxemia, oxygenation, and CO2 elimination in patients with obesity. The limited number of trials warranted further large-scale studies to support our findings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

A new technique successfully fried up to 75 percent of tumors using ultrasound

The noninvasive device, which focuses ultrasound at the target. Marcin Szczepanski / Michigan Engineering. We just took a bite out of cancer. Scientists from the University of Michigan used a new technique to whittle away at tumors inside rats — by employing noninvasive ultrasound waves, approaching the threshold of a major breakthrough for cancer liver patients, according to a new study published in the journal Cancers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Transient elastography and serum markers of liver fibrosis associate with epicardial adipose tissue and coronary artery calcium in NAFLD

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with cardiovascular disease morbimortality. However, it is not clear if NAFLD staging may help identify early or subclinical markers of cardiovascular disease. We aimed to evaluate the association of liver stiffness and serum markers of liver fibrosis with epicardial adipose tissue (EAT) and coronary artery calcium (CAC) in an observational cross-sectional study of 49 NAFLD patients that were seen at ClÃnica Universidad de Navarra (Spain) between 2009 and 2019. Liver elastography and non-invasive fibrosis markers were used to non-invasively measure fibrosis. EAT and CAC, measured through visual assessment, were determined by computed tomography. Liver stiffness showed a direct association with EAT (r"‰="‰0.283, p-value"‰="‰0.049) and CAC (r"‰="‰0.337, p-value"‰="‰0.018). NAFLD fibrosis score was associated with EAT (r"‰="‰0.329, p-value"‰="‰0.021) and CAC (r"‰="‰0.387, p-value"‰="‰0.006). The association of liver stiffness with CAC remained significant after adjusting for metabolic syndrome features (including carbohydrate intolerance/diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, visceral adipose tissue, and obesity). The evaluation of NAFLD severity through liver elastography or non-invasive liver fibrosis biomarkers may contribute to guide risk factor modification to reduce cardiovascular risk in asymptomatic patients. Inversely, subclinical cardiovascular disease assessment, through Visual Scale for CAC scoring, may be a simple and effective measure for patients with potential liver fibrosis, independently of the existence of other cardiovascular risk factors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Integrated DNA and RNA sequencing reveals early drivers involved in metastasis of gastric cancer

Gastric cancer (GC) is the second cause of cancer-related death and metastasis is an important cause of death. Considering difficulties in searching for metastatic driver mutations, we tried a novel strategy here. We conducted an integrative genomic analysis on GC and identified early drivers lead to metastasis. Whole-exome sequencing (WES), transcriptomes sequencing and targeted-exome sequencing (TES) were performed on tumors and matched normal tissues from 432 Chinese GC patients, especially the comparative analysis between higher metastatic-potential (HMP) group with T1 stage and lymph-node metastasis, and lower metastatic-potential (LMP) group without lymph-nodes or distant metastasis. HMP group presented higher mutation load and heterogeneity, enrichment in immunosuppressive signaling, more immune cell infiltration than LMP group. An integrated mRNA-lncRNA signature based on differentially expressed genes was constructed and its prognostic value was better than traditional TNM stage. We identified 176 candidate prometastatic mutations by WES and selected 8 genes for following TES. Mutated TP53 and MADCAM1 were significantly associated with poor metastasis-free survival. We further demonstrated that mutated MADCAM1 could not only directly promote cancer cells migration, but also could trigger tumor metastasis by establishing immunosuppressive microenvironment, including promoting PD-L1-mediated immune escape and reprogramming tumor-associated macrophages by regulating CCL2 through Akt/mTOR axis. In conclusion, GCs with different metastatic-potential are distinguishable at the genetic level and we revealed a number of potential metastatic driver mutations. Driver mutations in early-onset metastatic GC could promote metastasis by establishing an immunosuppressive microenvironment. This study provided possibility for future target therapy of GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Preoperative fundoscopy versus optical coherence tomography to detect occult maculopathy during cataract surgery preassessment

To assess the proportion of maculopathy detectable only on optical coherence tomography (OCT) versus slit lamp indirect ophthalmoscopy (SLIO) during cataract assessment. Population: Consecutive patients attending cataract assessments. Data collection: All patients underwent OCT and SLIO. SLIO findings were recorded before reviewing OCT. Scans were examined to compare with recorded SLIO findings. Primary outcome: analyse the proportion of eyes with maculopathy missed by SLIO. Secondary outcome: to assess the proportion of patients with maculopathy on OCT, the incidence of maculopathy in the fellow eye on OCT and proportion with cataracts too dense to allow SLIO or OCT.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

VDAC1 regulates neuronal cell loss after retinal trauma injury by a mitochondria-independent pathway

The voltage-dependent anion channel 1 (VDAC1) was first described as a mitochondrial porin that mediates the flux of metabolites and ions, thereby integrating both cell survival and death signals. In the nervous system, the functional roles of VDAC1 remain poorly understood. Herein, the rat retina was employed to study VDAC1. First, it was observed that even subtle changes in VDAC1 levels affect neuronal survival, inducing severe alterations in the retinal morphology. We next examined the regulation of VDAC1 after traumatic retinal injury. After mechanical trauma, SOD1 translocates towards the nucleus, which is insufficient to contain the consequences of oxidative stress, as determined by the evaluation of protein carbonylation. Using in vitro models of oxidative stress and mechanical injury in primary retinal cell cultures, it was possible to determine that inhibition of VDAC1 oligomerization by 4"²-diisothiocyano-2,2"²-disulfonic acid stilbene (DIDS) rescues cell viability, impacting microglial cell activation. We next focused on the regulation of VDAC1 after retinal mechanical injury. VDAC1 was promptly upregulated 2"‰h after lesion in the plasma membrane and endoplasmic reticulum rather than in the mitochondria, and multimers of VDAC1 were assembled after lesion. DIDS intraocular application decreased apoptosis and prevented microglial polarization, which confirmed in vitro observations. Considering the role of microglia in neuroinflammation, multiplex evaluation of cytokines showed that DIDS application disorganized the inflammatory response 2"‰h after the lesion, matching the fast regulation of VDAC1. Taken together, data disclosed that fine regulation of VDAC1 influences neuronal survival, and pharmacological inhibition after trauma injury has neuroprotective effects. This protection may be attributed to the effects on VDAC1 abnormal accumulation in the plasma membrane, thereby controlling the activation of microglial cells. We concluded that VDAC1 is a putative therapeutic target in neuronal disorders since it integrates both death and survival cellular signaling.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

The association between hypomagnesemia and poor glycaemic control in type 1 diabetes is limited to insulin resistant individuals

In a cohort of adults with type 1 diabetes, we examined the prevalence of hypomagnesemia and the correlation of serum magnesium levels with metabolic determinants, such as glycaemic control (as HbA1c), inflammatory markers and circulating cytokines. Furthermore, we assessed if a surrogate for insulin resistance is essential for the possible association of serum magnesium with metabolic determinants. Individuals with type 1 diabetes, aged above 18Â years, were included and clinical characteristics were obtained from questionnaires and clinical records. In venous blood samples we measured cytokines and adipose-tissue specific secretion proteins. Serum magnesium concentrations were measured and correlated with clinical data and laboratory measurements using univariate and multivariate regression models. Hierarchical multiple regression of serum magnesium with insulin resistance was adjusted for diabetes and potential magnesium confounders. The prevalence of hypomagnesemia (serum magnesium levels"‰<"‰0.7Â mmol/L) was 2.9% in a cohort consisting of 241 individuals with type 1 diabetes. The magnesium concentration in the cohort was not associated with HbA1c (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.12, P-value"‰="‰0.068) nor with any inflammatory marker or adipokine. However, insulin dose (IU/kg), a surrogate measure of resistance in type 1 diabetes, moderated the association of serum magnesium (mmol/L) with HbA1c (mmol/mol) with a B coefficient of âˆ’"‰71.91 (95% CI: âˆ’"‰119.11; -24.71), P-value"‰="‰0.003) and Log10 high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (Log10 mg/L) âˆ’"‰2.09 (95% CI: âˆ’"‰3.70; âˆ’"‰0.48), P-value"‰="‰0.011). The association of low serum magnesium levels with glycaemic control (HbA1c) and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein in individuals with type 1 diabetes is limited to subjects using a high insulin dose and suggests that insulin resistance, a type 2 diabetes feature, is a prerequisite for hypomagnesemia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Increased biomarkers of cardiovascular risk in HIV-1 viremic controllers and low persistent inflammation in elite controllers and art-suppressed individuals

HIV controllers (HICs) are models of HIV functional cure, although some studies have shown persistent inflammation and increased rates of atherosclerosis in HICs. Since immune activation/inflammation contributes to the pathogenesis of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), we evaluated clinical data and inflammation markers in HIV-1 viremic controllers (VC), elite controllers (EC), and control groups (HIV positive individuals with virological suppression by antiretroviral therapy-cART; HIV negative individuals-HIVneg) to assess whether they presented elevated levels of inflammation markers also associated with CVD. We observed the highest frequencies of activated CD8+ T cells in VCs, while EC and cART groups presented similar but slightly altered frequencies of this marker when compared to the HIVneg group. Regarding platelet activation, both HICs groups presented higher expression of P-selectin in platelets when compared to control groups. Monocyte subset analyses revealed lower frequencies of classical monocytes and increased frequencies of non-classical and intermediate monocytes among cART individuals and in EC when compared to HIV negative individuals, but none of the differences were significant. For VC, however, significant decreases in frequencies of classical monocytes and increases in the frequency of intermediate monocytes were observed in comparison to HIV negative individuals. The frequency of monocytes expressing tissue factor was similar among the groups on all subsets. In terms of plasma markers, VC had higher levels of many inflammatory markers, while EC had higher levels of VCAM-1 and ICAM-1 compared to control groups. Our data showed that VCs display increased levels of inflammation markers that have been associated with CVD risk. Meanwhile, ECs show signals of lower but persistent inflammation, comparable to the cART group, indicating the potential benefits of alternative therapies to decrease inflammation in this group.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Baicalin regulates autophagy to interfere with small intestinal acute graft-versus-host disease

Acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) is the main complication of and cause of death after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Baicalin can protect the small intestinal epithelial cells of rats against TNF-Î±-induced injury and alleviate enteritis-related diarrhea. To verify whether baicalin can protect the small intestinal mucosal barrier by regulating abnormal autophagy and interfering with intestinal aGVHD, a mouse model of aGVHD was established. CB6F1 micewere intravenously injected with a suspension of mononuclear cells derived from BALB/c donor mouse bone marrow and splenic tissue after treatment with 60Co X-rays. After treatment with different doses of baicalin for 15Â days, the survival time, serum TNF-Î± and IL-10 levels, and autophagy markers levels in the intestine were assessed. A cell model of intestinal barrier dysfunction was also used to verify the effect of baicalin. The results showed that baicalin significantly prolonged the survival time, significantly reduced the aGVHD pathology score and clinical score by decreasing the TNF-Î± level with increasing the IL-10 level compared with the control. Transmission electron microscopy examination showed that baicalin treatment increased the number of autophagic vacuoles and led to the recovery of mitochondrial structures in the intestinal mucosal epithelial cells of mice and in Caco-2 cells. Western blotting results showed that baicalin treatment enhanced autophagy in vivo by regulating the AMPK/mTOR autophagy pathway. Similar results were observed in vitro in Caco-2 cells. Furthermore, the effect of baicalin was reduced after combination treatment with the autophagy inhibitor 3-methyladenine(3-MA). Baicalin can decrease the severity of small intestinal aGVHD by regulating autophagy by influencing imbalances in inflammatory cytokine levels and mucosal barrier damage, thus baicalin may have potential as a new treatment for aGVHD.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gut microbes as biomarkers of ICI response - sharpening the focus

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Two recent large-cohort studies reinforce the potential predictive capability of gut microbiota for immune-checkpoint inhibitor response and toxicities in patients with melanoma. However, additional investigations are required to understand the mechanistic underpinnings of this complex multifaceted relationship, and how it can be exploited for personalized cancer care.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HtrA2/Omi mitigates NAFLD in high-fat-fed mice by ameliorating mitochondrial dysfunction and restoring autophagic flux

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver metabolic syndrome which affects millions of people worldwide. Recently, improving mitochondrial function and autophagic ability have been proposed as a means to prevent NAFLD. It has been previously described that high-temperature requirement protein A2 (HtrA2/Omi) favors mitochondrial homeostasis and autophagy in hepatocytes. Thus, we explored the effects of HtrA2/Omi on regulating mitochondrial function and autophagy during NAFLD development. High-fat diet (HFD)-induced NAFLD in mice and free fatty acids (FFAs)-induced hepatocytes steatosis in vitro were established. Adeno-associated viruses (AAV) in vivo and plasmid in vitro were used to restore HtrA2/Omi expression. In this study, we reported that HtrA2/Omi expression considerably decreased in liver tissues from the HFD-induced NAFLD model and in L02 cells with FFA-treated. However, restoring HtrA2/Omi ameliorated hepatic steatosis, confirming by improved serum lipid profiles, glucose homeostasis, insulin resistance, histopathological lipid accumulation, and the gene expression related to lipid metabolism. Moreover, HtrA2/Omi also attenuated HFD-mediated mitochondrial dysfunction and autophagic blockage. TEM analysis revealed that liver mitochondrial structure and autophagosome formation were improved in hepatic HtrA2/Omi administration mice compared to HFD mice. And hepatic HtrA2/Omi overexpression enhanced mitochondrial fatty acid Î²-oxidation gene expression, elevated LC3II protein levels, induced LC3 puncta, and decreased SQSTM1/p62 protein levels. Furthermore, hepatic HtrA2/Omi increased respiratory exchange ratio and heat production in mice. Finally, HtrA2/Omi overexpression by plasmid significantly diminished lipid accumulation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and autophagic inhibition in FFA-treated L02 hepatocytes. Taken together, we demonstrated that HtrA2/Omi was a potential candidate for the treatment of NAFLD via improving mitochondrial functions, as well as restoring autophagic flux.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel pyroptosis-independent functions of gasdermins

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 127 (2022) Cite this article. Recently, Rana et al. and Zhang et al. published two studies illustrating the important regulatory roles of gasdermin B (GSDMB) and -D (GSDMD) in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and intestinal immune homeostasis maintenance, respectively.1,2 Their findings collectively indicate that the gasdermins (GSDMs) can play a crucial role in restoring epithelial barrier function and shaping gut mucosal homeostasis. Moreover, neither of the functions of GSDMs revealed by these two studies are related to pyroptosis, which may provide new insights into the non-pyroptosis-dependent functions of GSDM proteins.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interaction effects of diabetes and brain-derived neurotrophic factor on suicidal ideation in patients with acute coronary syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is related to an increased risk of suicide. Although both diabetes and the brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) pathway are closely associated with ACS and suicide, the effects of these factors on suicidal behavior in ACS patients have not been assessed. We investigated the individual and interaction effects of diabetes and BDNF-related markers, namely the serum BDNF (sBDNF) level and the BDNF Val66Met polymorphism, on suicidal ideation (SI) in ACS patients. The presence of diabetes was ascertained, and sBDNF levels and the presence of the BDNF Val66Met polymorphism were measured in 969 patients within 2Â weeks after an ACS episode. 711 patients were followed up at 1Â year after the ACS episode. SI was assessed using the relevant items of the Montgomery"“Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale at baseline (acute SI) and the 1-year follow-up (chronic SI). Significant individual effects of low sBDNF levels were found on acute SI. The presence of both diabetes and a low sBDNF level or the BDNF Met/Met genotype was associated with acute SI, with multivariate logistic regression analyses revealing significant interaction effects. The highest frequency of chronic SI was seen in diabetic patients with an sBDNF level in the lowest tertile or with the BDNF Met/Met genotype, although the interaction terms were not statistically significant. Our study suggests that the combination of diabetes and BDNF-related markers, such as the sBDNF level and the BDNF Val66Met polymorphism, might provide a useful predictor of acute SI in ACS patients.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Silicon mitigates nutritional stress of nitrogen, phosphorus, and calcium deficiency in two forages plants

Gelza Carliane Marques TeixeiraÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8062-482X2,. Forages are one of the most cultivated crops in the world. However, nutritional deficiency is common, specifically in N, P, and Ca in many forage-growing regions. Silicon (Si) can attenuate the stress caused by nutritional deficiency, but studies on Si supply's effects on forage plants are still scarce. This research was carried out to evaluate whether the Si supply can mitigate the effects of N, P, and Ca deficiencies of two forages and the physiological and nutritional mechanisms involved. Two experiments were carried out with two forage species (Urochloa brizantha cv. Marandu and Megathyrsus maximum cv. Massai). We used nutrient solution under balanced nutrition conditions and nutritional stress due to the lack of N, P, and Ca combined with the âˆ’Si and +Si. The deficiencies of N, P, and Ca in both forages' cultivation caused damage to physiological and nutritional variables, decreasing the plant dry matter. However, in both forage species, the Si addition to the nutrient solution decreased the extravasation of cellular electrolytes and increased the content of phenolic compounds, the green colour index, the quantum efficiency of photosystem II, the efficiencies of use of N, P and Ca and the production of shoot dry matter. The beneficial effects of Si were evidenced in stressed and non-stressed plants. The research emphasised the advantage of using Si to grow U. brizantha and M. maximum under N, P, and Ca deficiency, contributing to their sustainable cultivation.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Gene profiling of SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, long non-coding RNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± in gastric cancer patients

Even with considerable progress in cancer researches, gastric cancer is still one of the global health problems. Recognition of the differential expressed genes in GC is the most appropriate approach for establishing new diagnostic targets. This study evaluates SEC13, SMAD7, GHRL, lncRNA GHRLOS, HIF-1Î± genes profiling as well as HIF-1Î± protein level for GC. The expression of selected genes, serum HIF-1Î± and CEA protein levels were determined for 50 GC patients and 50 healthy controls by real-time RT-PCR, ELISA, and ELICA respectively. The sensitivities of these parameters as diagnostic biomarkers were evaluated. SMAD7, HIF-1Î± expression, serum HIF-1Î±, and CEA level were significantly upregulated in GC patients as compared to the control group (P"‰="‰0.024,"‰<"‰0.001) and had significant positive correlations between each other except SMAD7 with serum HIF-1Î±, and CEA level. On the other hand, SEC13, GHRL, and lncRNA GHRLOS expression were significantly downregulated in GC patients (P"‰="‰"‰<"‰0.001, 0.025,"‰<"‰0.001 respectively) and had significant positive correlations with each other (P"‰<"‰0.001). Significant negative correlations were observed between most of both groups. All studied parameters were associated with GC clinical stages except SMAD7 was associated with stage IV onlyÂ (P"‰="‰0.005) and GHRL did not associate with tumor stages (P Ëƒ 0.05). All studied parameters may be promising biomarkers for the early diagnosis of GC. SMAD7, HIF-1Î± gene, and HIF-1Î± protein may be jointly implicated in cancer development and prognosis, while SEC13, GHRL, and lncRNA GHRLOS may act as tumor suppressors.
CANCER

