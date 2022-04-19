ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta-analysis of the effects of ambient temperature and relative humidity on the risk of mumps

By Taiwu Wang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany studies have shown that the relationship between ambient temperature, relative humidity and mumps has been highlighted. However, these studies showed inconsistent results. Therefore, the goal of our study is to conduct a meta-analysis to clarify this relationship and to quantify the size of these effects as well as the potential...

