Field of dreams comes true for Dalton softball players

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Presbyterian Christian School’s Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Josh Sherer, has been named as the new PCS Athletic Director. Today, PCS held a spirited press conference to share the exciting news that Coach Josh Sherer has been named as the new Athletic Director of Presbyterian Christian School. Coach Sherer has twenty years of coaching under his belt, including over 400 wins (92 of which at the collegiate level). His record also includes two Regional collegiate titles in the NCCAA, one Final Four collegiate level finish in the NCCAA, four District Championships in the MAIS, and a MAIS Girls Overall Championship in 2019 at Lamar School (where he had the unique privilege to win with two of his daughters playing for him; Isabella and Addyson).

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 9 HOURS AGO