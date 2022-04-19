Community Meeting on Housing, Development Priorities

Community development officials will hold an online community meeting Tuesday, April 26, to solicit public input for a consolidated housing and community development plan for 2022-23.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. on Zoom. To request an invitation to the meeting send an email to HCSD@cityofws.org.

City staff and representatives of Forsyth County and the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem will summarize the work to date on the plan, respond to questions, and solicit public opinion for goals and priorities in such areas as affordable housing and community, neighborhood and economic development.

When completed, the plan will outline community needs and the proposed use of a variety of federal block grant funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that promote housing and community development.