ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, IN

Brookville firefighters to conduct grain bin training Wednesday evening

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article— The Brookville Fire Department will conduct grain bin rescue training Wednesday, April 20 at 6 pm at Sulina Farms. Fire officials say there will be several pieces of the...

wrbiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensburg, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Brookville, IN
Brookville, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Westport, IN
City
Greensburg, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Decatur County, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, IN
County
Decatur County, IN
WISH-TV

Missing child dies after found in posthole in northern Indiana

BERNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a toddler who went missing in rural northeastern Indiana was pronounced dead after a relative found him in a posthole. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says the relative discovered the missing boy around noon Wednesday head down in a hole 39 inches deep that contained about 10 inches of water.
BERNE, IN
Fox 19

Driver killed in 2 semi crash on I-75 identified

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed early Tuesday in the crash on Interstate 75. James Barnett III died at the scene of Tuesday’s crash after he was ejected from his 2022 Kenworth semi, according to OSHP. The crash happened a little...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Wastewater Department
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A 27-Year-Old Indiana Mother and Her 5-Month Old Son Missing After A Day At The Park.

Alexis and Messiah MoralesBlack and Missing But Not Forgotten. 27-year-old Alexis Morales lives in New Paris, Indiana, with her 5-month-old son Messiah. On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Alexis Morales and her son Messiah left Kelly Park in South Bend, Indiana, around 7:00 pm, after hanging out with friends. Alexis drove off in her silver 2006 BMW X5 with the license plate "MULA LUV."
NEW PARIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after missing wife who just finished chemo is found dead in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana teen loses control, crashes Mustang during police pursuit

TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Carmel teenager is facing several felony charges after leading police on a chase with a minor in the car. Indiana State Police say Stephan Flood, 18, sped off in a 2005 Mustang after being pulled over on Sagamore Parkway near Lafayette, Indiana. According to police, Flood tried to turn […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Another brother of suspended Yorktown officer arrested

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A Yorktown police officer who’s suspended without pay for failing to properly investigate a crime involving one brother became involved in another crime involving a different brother. Last month, Officer Blake Barnard was suspended without pay for six months after being accused of failing to do any paperwork or interview victims in […]
YORKTOWN, IN
WEHT/WTVW

ISP: Child’s body found in Washington County woods

WASHINGTON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are looking for help to identify the remains of a boy found in eastern Washington County. Police say around 7:30 Saturday evening, an area resident found the body of a black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area. The resident told police they came […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy