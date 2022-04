William Lee “Bill” Cramer, 70, of Platteville, WI passed away on Friday, March 11th at the University of Wisconsin hospital in Madison following complications of heart failure. He was born February 6, 1952, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Donald Wayne and Joan Jane (Bier) Cramer. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1970 and attended Mount St. Clare College in Clinton and the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls.

PLATTEVILLE, WI ・ 24 DAYS AGO