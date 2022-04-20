These Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants Are a Secret Style Find on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wide-leg pants are a garment that we always come back to each spring and summer, and the right pair consistently goes the distance. After all, wide-leg bottoms aren't just seasonally versatile — they can be styled for a variety of occasions. Whether you're heading to a festival or trotting off to brunch, they're a surefire staple!

While most versions veer on the casual side, there are certain tops that you can team with wide-leg pants to make them feel dressier. The pick that we're currently adding to our carts just so happens to be this pair from GRACEVINES ! Amazon shoppers say that these are one of their favorite hidden style finds, and we're beyond thrilled that we spotted them as well. And in terms of styling tips, we have a slew of fun ideas lined up for you. Read on for the scoop!

Get the GRACEVINES Women’s Boho Wide Leg High Waist Palazzo Pants for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

At first glance, we felt strong beachy vibes from these pants . They have an extra wide silhouette that almost appears like you're wearing a maxi skirt instead of pants. You can pick them up in one of the floral print options or a solid shade, and the two have slightly different design details. The wide leg is prominent on each, but the floral pants have a tie tassel on the waist — while the solid shades have smock details on the sides of the waist.

When it comes to styling these pants , the sky is truly the limit! To give them a sleeker appearance, we think they will look effortlessly chic over a skintight black bodysuit. When you throw on heels with that ensemble, it's the ultimate summer dinner date outfit! You can also try out some dressier crop tops if you want to show a little extra skin, of course. Rocking these pants casually is a breeze, as they can be teamed with a top that's as simple as a basic tee. For a swankier affair, go for something a bit flowier like a tunic blouse.

There's a lot of opportunity to get creative with these pants ! We can already foresee them becoming an even bigger hit with Amazon shoppers. If you want more wide-leg pant options, we also adore these Made by Olivia palazzos , this printed pair from Romantic Gypsy and this casual smocked pair from TheMogan !

