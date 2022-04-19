ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

‘Into The Woods’: get lost in the world of theatre

By About the Contributors
theprospectordaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUTEP’s Dinner Theatre is ready to transport its audience to a magical world filled with fairytale characters and evil spells with its upcoming production “Into the Woods.”. Based on the Broadway musical that premiered in 1987 and not on the 2014 film starring Meryl Streep, Johnny Deep...

www.theprospectordaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Deadline

Roderick “Pooh” Clark Dies: Member Of ’90s Boy Band Hi-Five Was 49

Click here to read the full article. Roderick “Pooh” Clark, an original member of the ’90s R&B boy band Hi-Five who was paralyzed in a 1993 car crash, died Sunday. He was 49. His death was announced on the band’s official Facebook page. A cause was not disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Jonathan Kinloch, the band’s former manager, wrote on Facebook: “We were blessed and had a great time as a family. A huge part of what made it fun, was because of Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark. He was the serious member, who made sure that the guys together worked...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Ann Wilson and Vince Gill duet on a spellbinding rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life

Ann Wilson has released the latest single from her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss – a gorgeous rendition of Queen’s Love of My Life, for which she’s recruited country singer-songwriter Vince Gill. Over some swelling, cinematic soundscapes, the track’s opening exchanges are dominated by Wilson’s emotive vocals...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lapine
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Albany Herald

‘The Masked Singer’: Cyclops on Getting ‘Lost’ in His Costume

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 7, Episode 3 “The Double Unmasking — Round 1 Finals.”]. Round 1 of The Masked Singer Season 7 came to an end with a double unmasking, with only one contestant moving on. Following solo performances, Cyclops,...
TV SERIES
Smithonian

George Harrison’s Childhood Home—an Early Beatles Rehearsal Venue—Is Now a Vacation Rental

Before he became lead guitarist of one of the most influential rock bands of all time, George Harrison lived with his family in a modest, three-bedroom house near Liverpool, England. Now, his childhood home—where an early version of the Fab Four regularly rehearsed—is getting its own time in the spotlight as a vacation rental and living museum, reports the Portsmouth Herald’s Max Sullivan.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Preparing for Heaven’s Door: Why Selling Song Catalogs Is Savvy Estate Planning for Bob Dylan, Neil Young and More

Click here to read the full article. Some 57 years ago, Bob Dylan famously enraged folk purists by strapping on an electric guitar and performing with a rock band. What might those purists might have said upon learning that he’d sold his precious song catalog — including such timeless, era-defining classics as “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Masters of War,” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “Hurricane” and “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” — to a multinational conglomerate for nearly $400 million? On a purely emotional level, selling one’s songs can seem uncomfortably close to selling one’s soul: After all, what is a song if not...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Into The Woods#In The Woods#Lost In The World#Performing#Musical Theater#Utep#The Utep Dinner Theater
Frank Mastropolo

The Odd Evolution of the Turtles' 'You Showed Me'

One of the sweetest ballads recorded by the Turtles was the 1968 hit “You Showed Me.” The track was part of The Turtles Present the Battle of the Bands, a concept album on which the group poked fun at musical genres by pretending to be different bands for each track. “Nature’s Children” was the “band” that contributed “You Showed Me.”
The Guardian

Marys Seacole review – mystifying drama about caring through the ages

The provocations and final controversial coup de théâtre in Jackie Sibblies Drury’s play Fairview divided audiences though few could have been left indifferent to it. Marys Seacole has the same flamboyant theatricality but ends up paler and less potent by comparison, though it has to be commended for its fearlessness and desire to do something different.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Dave Brock's space rock roundup is mind-expanding and spectacularly unhinged

Wizened space cadets of a certain age will doubtless have hazy memories of the stridently psychedelic free festival scene that erupted in Hawkwind’s illustrious wake at the end of the 70s. Diverse, anarchic and almost certainly under the influence of illegal drugs, it was a scene that casually evaded...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy