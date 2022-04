HERMISTON — In an effort to raise money for a July mission trip to build a church in Honduras, Hermiston Church of the Nazarene is holding a yard sale. People are invited to come shop for treasures Saturday, April 23, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 1520 W. Orchard Ave., Hermiston. For more information about the mission trip, visit www.hermnaz.church or call 541-567-3677.

HERMISTON, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO