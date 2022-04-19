Local Briefing

All five candidates for the Baker County Board of Commissioners have confirmed they will participate in a debate on Saturday, April 23, at 6 p.m. at the Sunridge Inn, 1 Sunridge Lane. The public is invited to attend the event, which is sponsored by Baker County United. The primary election is...
School board member honored
Dennis Doutt, board member for East Guernsey Local School District and Mid-East Career and Technology Center, was recently recognized by the Ohio School Board Association. The Veteran School Board Member award is given to those individuals who have served five, 10, 15, 20, and 25 years on their local school board. Doutt was recognized for his 20 years of service.
Brian Johnson figured he might finish his career as a firefighter/paramedic with the Baker City Fire Department. He already had four years with the department. And he loves the community. But in the span of just a couple weeks, Johnson had finished his final shift in Baker City and was...
How can the “City Council” change a previous vote, just because they have a new council member? If that is the case, the council should be able to go back and change all the decisions the council has made, after getting a new member. How can the “City” attorney change the city charter for such a small motion as the one to stop the train whistles? Why Joanna Dixon and Mayor McQuisten think they need to change the City Charter is beyond me! It reeks of an ethics violation to me! If the rules don’t favor the way the mayor thinks, why not change the rules? The “stop the train whistles” group has already come up with almost half of the funds to do this project, no tax dollars will be involved. This project can make it safer for our schoolchildren, that’s why the school district has donated $25,000. It will also help with property values. There have been plenty of “small interest groups” that have done wonderful things in our little city. Look at the Sports Complex, Wade Williams Field and the parkway beside the river. All of these were done without a vote of the people.
Michael Eugene Slater: 72, of Salem, and a former Baker City resident, died April 16, 2022, in Salem. He was born on April 24, 1949. The Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. FUNERALS PENDING. Rusty and Donny Brodhead: Memorial service will military honors will take place...
HOWELL – The township held its Community Cleanup Day/Earth Day event on April 9 with participation by numerous local civic organizations. Groups met at the pavilion at Echo Lake on Saturday morning and received instructions and equipment for partaking in the effort, including gloves, bags, and bright yellow road vests. Groups were assigned to numerous locations around town that accumulate litter, and given instructions about separating what they collected into common trash and recyclable items. While some groups were tasked with cleaning up the township’s parks, others were assigned to heavily traveled roadways.
The balance of power in the Baker City Council has tipped against the plan to establish a railroad quiet zone in the city, at least temporarily. But it’s also an opportunity for city voters to flip that balance back, to state with their ballots this fall that there is no legitimate reason not to pursue a quiet zone.
A total of 19 Baker County residents took their turn at a lectern and told county commissioners why the Pine Creek canyon west of Baker City is such a wonderful place to visit and why they believe the county should strive to ensure the public has access to the road and therefore to large swathes of public land it leads to.
Over the past year, members of Girl Scout Troop No. 50042 in Baker City conducted cookie sales and other fundraisers for their annual donation drive. On Thursday, April 14, den mother Linda Snyder oversaw a ceremony during which head Scouts Becky Snyder and Penelope Simmons presented $500 donations to two local groups.
LA GRANDE — La Grande Main Street Downtown is launching a program aimed at connecting businesses to resources throughout the area and region. The brown-bag style lunch-and-learn series, Business-Resource Connection, will begin meeting monthly on the third Wednesday at noon starting Wednesday, April 20. All sessions will be at...
The Youngsville City Council has adopted the Master Plan for the next phase of the Youngsville Sports Complex. Mayor Ken Ritter provided details of the now approved expansion project on his Facebook page on Tuesday. The project, he says, will be on 46.5 acres located east of the current complex and Detente Road.
