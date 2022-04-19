Local Briefing

How can the “City Council” change a previous vote, just because they have a new council member? If that is the case, the council should be able to go back and change all the decisions the council has made, after getting a new member. How can the “City” attorney change the city charter for such a small motion as the one to stop the train whistles? Why Joanna Dixon and Mayor McQuisten think they need to change the City Charter is beyond me! It reeks of an ethics violation to me! If the rules don’t favor the way the mayor thinks, why not change the rules? The “stop the train whistles” group has already come up with almost half of the funds to do this project, no tax dollars will be involved. This project can make it safer for our schoolchildren, that’s why the school district has donated $25,000. It will also help with property values. There have been plenty of “small interest groups” that have done wonderful things in our little city. Look at the Sports Complex, Wade Williams Field and the parkway beside the river. All of these were done without a vote of the people.

