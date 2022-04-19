Montebello Vista Play Structure Ribbon Cutting

Quesabirria tacos from Tortilleria El MolinoClay Kallam. So a couple years ago, the folks at VisitConcord – who are charged with drumming up business for Concord merchants – had a brilliant idea. Instead of promoting what every other city promotes (downtown restaurants, concerts in the park, etc.), they realized they were sitting on a culinary gift of the gods. The Taco Gods, to be exact, who had bestowed 40 or so family-run taquerias on the city, taquerias that almost always deliver the best of Mexican food at friendly prices.
