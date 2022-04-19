ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

This Is Florida's Best Mac And Cheese

By Zuri Anderson
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like macaroni and cheese. Balancing the ingredients into a perfect dish of carbs and flavor is no easy task, but when done right, you'll keep coming back for more. It gets even more exciting when you mix in delicious proteins and fixings like lobster , bacon, chicken and much more.

Since there are plenty of restaurants serving mac and cheese across the nation, where can you find the best one in Florida? Eat This, Not That! has the answer to that. They searched Yelp to find the most delicious version of this classic comfort dish in every state.

This is Florida's top choice: Sweet Dogs !

Here's why writers picked this hotdog restaurant:

"When you get tired of eating mac and cheese the traditional way, why not try it on top of a hot dog? Miami's Sweet Dogs tackles this question to astounding success and doles out Florida's top mac and cheese on a hot dog. If you crave a more traditional option, feel free to order this favorite as a side, but just know what you're missing out on!"

You can find Sweet Dogs at 4749 SW 8th St. in Miami. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click HERE to check out more states' amazing takes on mac and cheese.

Travel + Leisure

This Beach Destination Is Florida's Most Underrated Seaside City

From the tangled depths of the Everglades to the sandy shores of the Panhandle, Florida has earned a reputation as one of the country's top destinations for natural beauty. But in spite of its abundant popularity, there are still a couple of hidden gems to be found across the state. Just one hour northeast of Orlando, the idyllic seaside city of New Smyrna Beach is largely off the radar for tourists, providing newcomers with a wealth of drinking, dining, and ecotourism opportunities without having to compete with the crowds found in Florida's more frequented cities.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
click orlando

Massive great white shark pings off Florida coast

A massive great white shark, being tracked by OCEARCH, pinged off the Gulf Coast of Florida on Thursday. Scot, measuring 12.3 feet in length, pinged at 8:31 a.m., according to OCEARCH. [TRENDING: 14-year-old dies in fall from thrill ride at ICON Park in Orlando | Florida ‘Home Hardening’ bill touted...
ORLANDO, FL
