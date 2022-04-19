This Is Florida's Best Mac And Cheese

Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like macaroni and cheese. Balancing the ingredients into a perfect dish of carbs and flavor is no easy task, but when done right, you'll keep coming back for more. It gets even more exciting when you mix in delicious proteins and fixings like lobster , bacon, chicken and much more.

Since there are plenty of restaurants serving mac and cheese across the nation, where can you find the best one in Florida? Eat This, Not That! has the answer to that. They searched Yelp to find the most delicious version of this classic comfort dish in every state.

This is Florida's top choice: Sweet Dogs !

Here's why writers picked this hotdog restaurant:

"When you get tired of eating mac and cheese the traditional way, why not try it on top of a hot dog? Miami's Sweet Dogs tackles this question to astounding success and doles out Florida's top mac and cheese on a hot dog. If you crave a more traditional option, feel free to order this favorite as a side, but just know what you're missing out on!"

You can find Sweet Dogs at 4749 SW 8th St. in Miami. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

