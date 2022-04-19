ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Of Black Teen Who Died During Police Chase Pushing For Charges

By Joel Malkin
 1 day ago
Relatives of a black teen who was killed in a dirt bike crash as he fled from a police officer say they won't back down in their call for justice.

FHP says 13-year old Stanley Davis III was at fault for his own death by riding the bike illegally on city streets at 85 miles per hour.

But Davis' mother, Shannon Thompson, led a protest in front of the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office during a rain storm on Monday.

"Sun, shine, rain whatever. We're gonna be out here protesting. We're gonna be out here 'til we get justice."

She wants Officer Mark Sohn to be charged, but his case wasn't sent to prosecutors because he was cleared him of wrongdoing.

"We are family. We stay united and we are going to be everywhere we need to be to get this story heard to cause justice and to bring outlook to what is going on in Boynton Beach."

Thompson plans to attend Tuesday evening's Boynton Beach City Commission meeting.

Family attorney Ben Crump has petitioned the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the case.

Comments / 15

Joann Kolessa
1d ago

I wish somebody could make me understand how it was the police officers fault the kid driving that fast and crashing the police officer was just doing his job trying to pull him over and telling him to slow down so I’m not sure what I’m not understanding I think somebody just want somebody to blame

Reply(1)
20
Edward J Grecsek
1d ago

Perhaps the parents should be charged for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The child was driving illegally at a high rate of speed.Just think about it, all he had to do was to heed the request of the officer & he would be alive today!

Reply
15
willis burd
1d ago

Its sad the young man died but he should not have been oh a bike that was not legal on the highway, parents let him ride illegally

Reply
15
