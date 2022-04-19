Family Of Black Teen Who Died During Police Chase Pushing For Charges

Photo: CBS 12

Relatives of a black teen who was killed in a dirt bike crash as he fled from a police officer say they won't back down in their call for justice.

FHP says 13-year old Stanley Davis III was at fault for his own death by riding the bike illegally on city streets at 85 miles per hour.

But Davis' mother, Shannon Thompson, led a protest in front of the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office during a rain storm on Monday.

"Sun, shine, rain whatever. We're gonna be out here protesting. We're gonna be out here 'til we get justice."

She wants Officer Mark Sohn to be charged, but his case wasn't sent to prosecutors because he was cleared him of wrongdoing.

"We are family. We stay united and we are going to be everywhere we need to be to get this story heard to cause justice and to bring outlook to what is going on in Boynton Beach."

Thompson plans to attend Tuesday evening's Boynton Beach City Commission meeting.

Family attorney Ben Crump has petitioned the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the case.