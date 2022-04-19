Five UW–Madison CALS graduate students funded by state-sponsored Dairy Innovation Hub￼

(Fargo, ND) -- People who gathered for the Midwest Economic Outlook Summit in Fargo Thursday heard about a shortage of IT workers across the region. "So when we look at the state of North Dakota, and we look at all of our universities, they're doing great work, but the number of [IT] students that they are graduating right now, my one department in the state of North Dakota, we could take all of them ourselves, one organization. We could take every single one of them and I would still not be able to completely fix my entire workforce problem," said North Dakota's Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley.

