Five UW–Madison CALS graduate students funded by state-sponsored Dairy Innovation Hub￼

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) recently awarded five, two-year graduate student assistantships to help increase dairy-related research capacity through the Dairy Innovation Hub initiative. The selected graduate students are tackling research projects in the Hub’s four priority areas: stewarding land and water resources; enriching human...

Madison College announces transfer agreement with UW-Madison Online

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College students will have a straight path to a business degree from UW-Madison Online, the schools announced Friday. A new transfer agreement will guarantee admission into some online programs in the Wisconsin School of Business for Madison College students who meet requirements. “We are pleased to partner with Madison College so that more students can benefit...
North Dakota's state CIO: Colleges and universities not graduating enough IT students to meet demand

(Fargo, ND) -- People who gathered for the Midwest Economic Outlook Summit in Fargo Thursday heard about a shortage of IT workers across the region. "So when we look at the state of North Dakota, and we look at all of our universities, they're doing great work, but the number of [IT] students that they are graduating right now, my one department in the state of North Dakota, we could take all of them ourselves, one organization. We could take every single one of them and I would still not be able to completely fix my entire workforce problem," said North Dakota's Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley.
Wisconsin Weekly: UW-Madison reckons with academic abuse

Academic bullying; Evers’ maps tossed; Foxconn waiting game; partisan battles in schools; no charges in Milwaukee lead poisoning probe. Of note: This week we highlight a multi-story Wisconsin State Journal investigation about academic abuse at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Reporter Kelly Meyerhofer detailed multiple recent cases of academic abuse and explored solutions for preventing future abuse. The accounts of academic bullying “show the problem extends beyond what Ph.D. candidate John Brady endured under an abusive adviser before dying by suicide in 2016,” Meyerhofer reports.
$71M available in Native American employment readiness program

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is taking applications for a $71 million grant program it said will help American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians with employment readiness. Authorization from the grants came through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Section 166 Indian...
Scholarships for students with disabilities

In 2017, the National Disability Institute completed a financial survey. It showed that students with disabilities take out fewer loans than nondisabled individuals. However, 36% of respondents with student loan debt did not complete their degree. As someone living with a disability, you have other payment options — like scholarships....
How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
Students at Madison School in South Holland produce innovative video newscast

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- We'd like to introduce you to some highly motivated children in the south suburbs who sacrifice and give up their free time to work on an innovative school project. As CBS 2's Jim Williams reported Thursday, the project is a video newscast. In undertaking it, the kids are developing their creativity and learning some important classroom lessons. At Madison School in South Holland, you'll see something sort of like you'd find in Studio B at CBS 2 – a camera all set, an anchor in place, a red light on. Madison School calls their newscast...
Program helps foundations fund Black-led nonprofits better

A new effort to help grantmakers change the way they work so they can better support Black-led nonprofits was announced today. Abundance is a collaboration between three Chicago-area grantmakers, Chicago Beyond, the Grand Victoria Foundation, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.Abundance is not a pledge, but rather a program for grantmakers. The foundations are in the process of hiring a director for Abundance and have given the group an annual budget of $400,000 for three years. Much about the way it works will be determined by the director, but the idea is to provide a forum for...
Considering the U.S. for College or Graduate School

The U.S. was always the top choice for graduate school for French national Gaspard Delaoustre. Having completed his bachelor's degree in England, he considered pursuing a master's degree at Science Po Paris, but decided he didn't want to return home to study in France. The U.S. was the only country in which he applied to schools.
