Liverpool vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction as Reds go top of the table

Liverpool opened up a two-point lead at the top of the Premier League after inflicting a second, excruciating humiliation of the season on Manchester United with a 4-0 triumph.

Mohamed Salah’s first two goals since February 19 – making it nine in his last six matches against Liverpool’s historical rivals – were supplemented by strikes from Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane but the 4-0 scoreline hardly told the whole story.

It puts the pressure on Manchester City , who host Brighton on Wednesday. This was the first time since October 2009 Liverpool had won three successive league matches against United, beaten 5-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season, but at least in those days it was a competitive fixture worthy of England’s two most decorated clubs.

United, who had one shot on target, have now conceded more Premier League goals this season than 18th-placed Burnley and defeat was a further blow to their top-four hopes.

