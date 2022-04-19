April Spice Club

What spices do you use to enhance the flavor of a chicken? Today, I will be showing you the spices that I used to enhance the flavor of a chicken I just prepared. While I love to cook, sometimes I just need tiny moments for myself, and preparing a chicken just as I did today gave me that. Because all you have to do is sprinkle three unique seasonings on the raw chicken, then place it in an oven-safe pan, and bake it in the oven for a couple of hours. So, while the chicken is cooking, you'll have time to accomplish other things around the house. There's no measuring involved and hardly any dirty dishes to wash afterward. That is unless you plan to prepare a lot of side dishes to go with the meal. Today, I will be making a salad to go with our meal.

