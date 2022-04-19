ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'The Batman' director Matt Reeves explains The Joker reference in the movie

By Marianne Garvey
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The director explains a scene in the film was not intended as an Easter...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
FMX 94.5

Watch ‘The Batman’s Deleted Scene Featuring the Joker

NOTE: The following post contains SPOILERS for The Batman. The Riddler threw a lot of mysteries at Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in The Batman, but none were quite as puzzling as his very last scene in the movie, which featured Paul Dano’s Riddler and an “Unseen Arkham Prisoner” — that’s how he was officially credited in the film — speaking about Batman and Gotham City and the start of a budding friendship. The unseen prisoner was played by Barry Keoghan, one of the film’s top-billed stars who doesn’t appear in the rest of The Batman.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Josh Brolin opens up about losing Batman role

Marvel star Josh Brolin is already well known in superhero realms for his roles in the MCU, having earned fans' praise for his portrayals of Thanos in the Avengers movies and Cable in Deadpool 2. Had things gone a little differently, however, comic book fans could have also seen him...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Shares First Update on His Fast & Furious 10 Villainous Role

Last year's F9 surpassed all the expectations, proving that the beloved franchise can still dominate the box office, earning $721 million worldwide despite the global pandemic. F9 was a triumphant return to the Fast & Furious saga, and it appears that fans still continue to support the two-decades-long franchise. Unfortunately,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riddler#Arkham Asylum
ComicBook

Suicide Squad: New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker From David Ayer Cut

A new image of Jared Leto's Joker from David Ayer's unseen cut of Suicide Squad has been released. ReleaseTheAyerCut leaked the image earlier today on Twitter and from what we can see, Joker had another scene that took place in his purple Lamborghini. The image itself is kind of blurry, but it features Leto's Joker driving his purple Lamborghini while looking at the roof of the car, and we can assume Batman is the cause of the event.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's New Batman Suit Reportedly Leaked

Batman '89 is back in style. Michael Keaton suits up as Batman in a reported leaked costume test revealing the new Batsuit. Because the Burtonverse Batman returns in two upcoming movies out of the DC universe, it's unclear if the purported first look is from Keaton's role in Batgirl (expected later in 2022 on HBO Max) or The Flash (in theaters 2023). With director Andy Muschietti's multiversal Flash movie now running late and racing into theaters next year, Batgirl will mark Keaton's first time donning the cape and cowl since Tim Burton's Batman Returns in 1992.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Return Of The Joker Trends As Fans Appreciate It As One Of The Best Batman Movies Ever

Batman fans are celebrating Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker as they rank the best films featuring the hero. In the personal estimation of many viewers, these animated entries can hold their own with live-action counterparts. Around the release fo The Batman, a lot of people piped in with fond memories of Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm. Return of the Joker hits a little bit different because it's really about Batman's legacy and Terry McGinnis' handling of an iconic adversary. The vocal performances in the Batman Beyond vehicle are also very strong. Will Friedle and Kevin Conroy are really doing work in that movie. Any time you can get Mark Hamill back to be The Joker is also gonna put some smiles on faces in the crowd. Check out some of the best posts about the film down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Reveals First Look at Batman: Beyond The White Knight #2 (Exclusive)

Sean Murphy is back with the next chapter in DC's White Knight universe, and as the Batman: Beyond the White Knight title suggests, it is set to bring in another fan favorite to the world in Batman Beyond's Terry McGinnis, and we've got an exclusive preview of Beyond The White Knight #2 for you right here! The three new pages, which can be viewed below, feature a glimpse of Terry in his new Batman suit with what seems to be some blood on his fist, so it's safe to assume whoever was on the receiving end of that punch is the worse for wear. We then get a look at the two forces defending this new and high-tech Gotham, who very much seem to be at odds.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
TODAY.com

'The Batman’ director releases deleted scene showing Barry Keoghan as the Joker

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves released a deleted scene from his superhero epic on Thursday featuring Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader facing off against his classic nemesis, the Joker, played by Barry Keoghan. The scene is available after visiting a website that mimics the word puzzles posed by the...
MOVIES
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Matt Reeves was wrong to nix Barry Keoghan Joker scene in The Batman

Even before The Batman was released, there were a lot of rumors going around that a new Joker will be played by Barry Keoghan in the film. And while Matt Reeves and DC did their best to keep the Eternals’ star out of this DC project, even with Keoghan’s brother blowing the whole thing open, fans everywhere still clamored for more in the months leading to the release. Turns out, there was very little of the Clown Prince of Crime in the actual movie in the end. The thing is, there should have been more.
MOVIES
92 Moose

‘The Batman’ Is Now on Streaming

Riddle me this: What 2022 blockbuster is still in theaters but just debuted on streaming?. Yes, exactly 45 days after it premiered in theaters, Matt Reeves’ The Batman is now available on streaming. If you missed it at the multiplex, or you’ve just been waiting to be able to watch it without putting on pants, today is your day. You can watch The Batman right now on HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Ryan Reynolds Had A Classy Response To That Viral Green Lantern Image From Zack Snyder's Justice League

While superhero movies are everywhere, none have had a more wild journey than Zack Snyder’s Justice League. After the 2017 theatrical cut failed to resonate with audiences, fans campaigned for years to see the Snyder Cut come to fruition. That happened on HBO Max, but there were a few parts of the director’s vision that never got to be included. Chief among them is the introduction of Green Lantern. And Ryan Reynolds had a classy response to the viral image of John Stewart from the Snyder Cut.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Batman’ Be on HBO Max? How To Watch The Robert Pattinson Movie on Streaming

Easter? Passover? Never heard of them! The only holiday worth celebrating today is, as far as I’m concerned, the upcoming release of The Batman on HBO Max. Directed by Matt Reeves, who also co-wrote the script with Peter Craig, The Batman surprised audiences and critics alike with a good time. This time around, it’s Robert Pattinson‘s turn to put on the mask as the reclusive billionaire-turned-vigilante known as Bruce Wayne. And, rather than a damsel in distress, the female lead is Zoe Kravitz, who stars alongside Pattinson as Catwoman, a thief and nightclub waitress who crosses paths with Mr. Wayne. Also starring...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes

Thor: Love and Thunder Reportedly Reshoots Christian Bale's Gorr Villain Scenes. Chris Hemsworth is set to break the record for the only Avenger to have a fourth standalone film. Announced in San Diego Comic-Con 2019, bringing back director Taika Waititi to helm the fourth Thor film. However, both release dates of Thor: Love and Thunder and filming dates were delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Eventually, it was reported that the film already wrapped up productions earlier last year and now, with more than four months before its initial release date, any teasers or trailers about the film are still nowhere to be seen. Apparently, director Taika Waititi is still doing some reshoots for the upcoming Thor 4 film.
MOVIES
CNN

CNN

995K+
Followers
145K+
Post
780M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy