Two Week Closing on Roxford Church Road

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — Motorists in Marin County should avoid Shoreline Highway south of Sir Francis Drake Boulevard in Olema because firefighters are still on the scene of a knocked-down fire that destroyed a home early Saturday, a battalion chief said. One lane of Shoreline Highway, also known as State Route 1, is closed […]
RICHMOND (WGME) -- A road in Richmond will be closed for several weeks due to severe damage. Police say the Alexander Reed Road will be closed at the Abagadasset River for several weeks due to the roadway washing out. They say the culvert collapsed as well. Maine DOT is on...
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A section of Greenwood Road in Hanover County is closed due to pipe failure. The closure is between Ashland Road and Winns Church Road. The closure will be in place until further notice. Drivers can use the following detours:. Eastbound Greenwood Rd. (Rt. 625) –...
Long-term lane closings and a detour start Monday for a bridge replacement on Alexis Road in North Toledo, the Ohio Department of Transportation said. Shantee Creek passes under Alexis at its intersection with Enterprise Boulevard and the northwesterly leg of Benore Road. That bridge’s replacement will require lane closings on Alexis through September as well as a detour for Enterprise, ODOT said. Enterprise traffic will be detoured via Alexis, Benore’s southeasterly leg, and Matzinger Road.
Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Center Wheeling Parking Garage is now closed to vehicles and pedestrians. The garage that was originally built to hold 853 vehicles was only being used by 35 to 40 these days, and only on the lower floors. Then last week, it had to be shut down. Wheeling City Manager […]
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a local business, once again, sending out a lot of mail and getting piles of it back marked “return to sender.”. And, once again, we’ve received only a short response from the US Postal Service which doesn’t explain much.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old from Mansfield died Monday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Chillicothe, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say that the crash occurred just before 10 a.m. on US-23 where Jaclyn Sitnek lost control of her car and struck a guardrail off the right […]
A Tuscarawas County government department head has refuted a claim by Uhrichsville's service director that county commissioners did not give timely notice to the city administration about the availability of grant money for building demolition. Scott Reynolds, director of the Tuscarawas County Office of Community & Economic Development, told The...
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Tuesday night Wheeling City Council had plans to discuss whether the Wheeling Inn is a ‘public nuisance’, but decided, in a 4 to 0 vote, to table this decision. Although City Manager Bob Herron recommends the city deems the Wheeling Inn a ‘public nuisance’, many are mixed over this. Some locals […]
Update: The motorcyclist has died following the Wednesday evening accident. A motorcyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car on the interstate. According to Erie County 911, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on Interstate 79 […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lanes of I-270 west bound between Alum Creek and US 23 in south Franklin County have re-opened after an accident which closed them on Wednesday morning, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The lanes opened at 11:50 a.m., according to OHGO, the real-time maps from the […]
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash involving a FedEx truck temporarily backed up traffic in Liberty Township Tuesday morning. Troopers, Liberty Township officers and firefighters were called to Route 11 southbound for the crash. It happened at the entrance to I-80 westbound shortly before 9 a.m. The ramp...
The owner of the KDK Auto dealership was cited for complicity to commit trespassing at 12:43 p.m. March 24 and advised to not allow his employees to use neighboring parking lot, owned by Drug Mart. Management at the store reportedly told police there has been I responded to the parking lot of Drug Mart, in reference to a complaint of trespassing. There has been “an ongoing issue in which employees of KDK Auto have continued to utilize the Drug Mart parking lot to load and unload their vehicles, despite numerous complaints and posted signs advising against such actions,” police reports stated. Police also noted that officers have responded to the business 13 times since January 2021 for the same complaint.
A 15-year-old North Olmsted girl who was reported missing in January, has been located in Mansfield. Hannah Honeycutt was reported missing by her foster parents the evening of Jan. 21, according to a news release from the North Olmsted Police Department. Hannah was last seen leaving a North Olmsted High...
