Two Week Closing on Roxford Church Road

The owner of the KDK Auto dealership was cited for complicity to commit trespassing at 12:43 p.m. March 24 and advised to not allow his employees to use neighboring parking lot, owned by Drug Mart. Management at the store reportedly told police there has been I responded to the parking lot of Drug Mart, in reference to a complaint of trespassing. There has been “an ongoing issue in which employees of KDK Auto have continued to utilize the Drug Mart parking lot to load and unload their vehicles, despite numerous complaints and posted signs advising against such actions,” police reports stated. Police also noted that officers have responded to the business 13 times since January 2021 for the same complaint.

4 DAYS AGO