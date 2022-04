In an interview yesterday, Republican Senator Mike Braun of Indiana said out loud what too many Republicans believe. He told a reporter that the Supreme Court should have left the decision about the legality of interracial marriages up to the states. Too many Republicans want a return to a time that they see as the Golden Age of the United States, but that other people, especially minorities, remember as a time of gross discrimination.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 29 DAYS AGO