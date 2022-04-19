ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley High Student Dies After Fall From Parking Garage: Police

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Berkeley High School student was pronounced dead following a fall from a parking garage in downtown Berkeley Monday afternoon, police said Tuesday. Police were called at 12:42 p.m. about the fall from the parking garage at 2025 Center St.,...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after slapping toddler

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Teen girl found dead in vehicle from apparent gunshot wound

LIVERMORE (BCN) Police in Livermore are investigating the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old girl from Richmond, the department announced on Saturday. Officers responded to a 911 call from a resident on Friday just after 8 p.m. to a report of an unconscious female with visible injuries in a vehicle.
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Notorious Oakland Pedophile Priest Arrested for Allegedly Killing Pedestrian While Driving Drunk

Editor's Note: The headline of this story has been changed to reflect that Kiesle was arrested rather than charged. A notorious defrocked Oakland priest accused of sexually abusing dozens of children was arrested Saturday night after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian while driving drunk in a Walnut Creek retirement community, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has confirmed.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron White
KTVU FOX 2

Concord police say juvenile shot and killed man on bike

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord police arrested a juvenile in the fatal shooting of a man on a bicycle. The shooting happened just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Meadow lane and Johnson Drive, and took the life of Salvador Victor Ocha Castro. A memorial of candles, flowers, and...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Home Depot fire suspect arrested, DA says

A suspect has been arrested and will be charged for starting the massive fire that tore through a Home Depot in San Jose, authorities announced Monday. The suspect's identity and other information about the investigation will be revealed on Tuesday, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen's office said. The...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch man dead in possible racing crash

ANTIOCH, Calif. — Police believe a man was racing another vehicle when he crashed his car and died Sunday afternoon in Antioch. Steve Hernandez, 26, of Antioch was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash. Antioch Police officers were called to James Donlon Boulevard near Silverado Drive just before 2:15 p.m. for reports of […]
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkeley City College#The Berkeley#Police#Parking Garage#Berkeley High School#Highland Hospital
NBC Bay Area

Death of 85-Year-Old Grandmother Sparks Retaliation Slaying: Authorities

San Mateo police arrested two men Monday in what authorities suspect was a murder committed to avenge the 2019 arson that claimed the life of the grandmother of one of the suspects. NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has learned the case originated with the death of 85-year-old grandmother Susana Tonga,...
SAN MATEO, CA
International Business Times

Intruder Repeatedly Stabs 15-Year-Old Girl To Death On School Campus

A 15-year-old student succumbed to her injuries after being stabbed multiple times by an intruder on her California high school campus, district officials said. The teenager, Aliycia Reynaga, was attacked at Stagg High School in Stockton on Monday at around 11 a.m. by a man trespassing the school grounds. Police said the assailant, identified as 52-year-old Anthony Gray of Stockton, parked his car at the front of the school and walked towards the victim before randomly stabbing her, according to CBS Sacramento.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Police Seek Help In Solving Death Of Man Found Unconscious In West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the death of man who was found unconscious in West Oakland earlier this year. On the night of February 7, Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos was found unresponsive at the intersection of 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just off Interstate 980. Ramos was brought to a local hospital for treatment, but never regained consciousness, police said. He was pronounced deceased on February 18. Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos. (Oakland Police Department) The events leading up to Ramos being injured and found unconscious are unclear. Police said Ramos had been in various shelters in West Oakland in the months leading up to his death. Police and Ramos’ family are urging anyone who may have information about Ramos’ whereabouts, activities and contacts to call the department’s homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Veteran was placed on concrete ground outside Carmichael hospital for more than an hour

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A man who went to the hospital after a fall was left lying on the ground for more than an hour, family members told ABC10. Family members said 61-year-old Michael Sanders, a local veteran, fell in his yard and was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center for help Monday. Sanders was left unable to bend his upper torso and workers weren't able to get him into a wheelchair.
CARMICHAEL, CA
KRON4 News

Millbrae woman arrested in hit-and-run, assault

SAN BRUNO (BCN) – San Bruno police arrested at 22-year-old Millbrae woman for allegedly assaulting an officer Saturday night, during an arrest for two other felonies. Officers responded to a 9:11 p.m. report of a hit-and-run in the 200 block of East Angus Avenue. A witness provided a vehicle description and license plate number to […]
SAN BRUNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy