Portland, OR

Here's every connection to Oregon from the 2022 NBA Playoffs teams we could find

By Austin White
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Buu6J_0fDgB4p100 From one time assistant coaches to a wave of NE Portland, here's why you can cheer on every team in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

With the Portland Trail Blazers at home for the 2022 NBA playoffs, we're here to provide some rooting interest for those in Oregon.

All 16 teams in the postseason have some connection to the state, some are pretty small connections, but still a reason to cheer nonetheless.

Of course, Blazers fans are probably more worried about the upcoming Draft Lottery, combine and the draft itself, but until we get there, here's a ranking of who Portland fans might want to bandwagon this spring.

16. Philadelphia 76ers

Not going to mince words here, it's not much. Dan Burke is a 76ers assistant for Philly, and he played the same role for Portland from 1989-1997.

End list.

15. Minnesota Timberwolves

Not much here in the north either, highlighted by Jake Layman who the Blazers traded for on draft night in 2016. Layman played from 2016-2019 in Portland.

Layman started 33 games in 2018-2019 and averaged 7.6 points and 3.1 boards.

The other small connection to the T-Wolves is assistant coach Elston Turner. He was also an assistant in Portland from 1996-2000.

14. Utah Jazz

New owner Ryan Smith, executive chairman and cofounder of Qualtrics, was born in Eugene, but has spent most of his time in Utah.

Hassan Whiteside is putting in some minutes off the bench for the Jazz after he played in Portland for the 2019-2020 season.

Oh, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker was almost a Blazer as a part of the CJ McCollum trade this season. He was swapped for Joe Ingles soon after.

13. Dallas Mavericks

The Oregon connection isn't much bigger in Texas, the strongest one is Mavericks president and GM Nico Harrison. He attended Tigard High School and split time between the Portland area and Seattle growing up.

On the bench helping coach is God Shammgod, famous for a crossover dribble named after him that you can learn all about here, who is not from Oregon nor ever played for the Blazers.

What Shammgod did do though is he played for the Portland Chinooks and Oregon Wave of the now defunct International Basketball League.

12. Atlanta Hawks

Hawks head coach Nate McMillan was the Blazers head coach from 2005-2012 and is doing well with a young Atlanta squad led by Trae Young.

Joe Prunty is McMillan's assistant, a role he had along with McMillan in Portland at one point. Prunty was on staff from 2008-2010.

And Nick Van Exel is also an assistant coach. He played for the Blazers in 2004-2005.

11. Milwaukee Bucks

Got a number of small ties to the Blazers from the defending champions. Most notably is Wes Matthews, who was a Blazer from 2010-2015.

Pat Connaughton was drafted by Brooklyn in 2015, but Portland traded for him that night and became a Blazer from 2015-2018. (Of course, this disgruntled Baltimore Orioles fan knows him more for being an O's draft pick.)

A couple assistants tie back to Oregon. Chad Forcier is from Rainier, Washington and was an assistant at Oregon State from 1997-2000 and was on the Blazers staff in 2000-2001.

Mike Dunlap is on the Bucks bench as an assistant, a role he played in 2009-2010 as an Oregon Duck.

And just for fun, partial owner Wes Edens got his bachelor's in Financial and Business Administration from Oregon State. We looked under every rock; I promise you.

10. Phoenix Suns

No players on the Suns have a connection to Oregon, but there are plenty on the bench.

Head coach Monty Williams was a Blazers assistant from 2005-2010, while assistants Michael Ruffin and Jarrett Jack played for Portland in 2009 and 2005-2008, respectively.

Phoenix GM James Jones suited up for the Blazers as well in 2007-2008.

But the biggest connection is assistant Mark Bryant, who was the No. 21 pick in the 1988 draft by the Blazers and played in Portland from 1988-1995. He averaged 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in seven seasons.

9. Chicago Bulls

Maurice Cheeks is the strongest connection here having been the head coach of the Blazers from 2001-2005. He was part of the infamous "Jail Blazers" squad of the early 2000s and didn't see too much on-court success.

Troy Brown Jr. played one year at Oregon, the one right after the Ducks made the 2017 Final Four. You also have Derrick Jones Jr. on the Bulls, a Blazer last season.

Fun fact, Josh Longstaff is an assistant coach, and he was born in Portland. Portland, Maine that is.

8. Denver Nuggets

Will Barton is the obvious choice after he started his career in Portland from 2012-2015 as the No. 40 pick by the Blazers. Barton was shipped out in the trade for Jusuf Nurkic.

The bigger connection though is Denver assistant coach David Adelman, son of Rick Adelman who played for the Blazers in 1970-1973. He was an assistant coach in 1983-1989, and eventually the head coach from 1989-1994.

David was born in Salem and went to Jesuit and played basketball. He played at both Portland and Portland State in college.

He went back to help coach at Jesuit as an assistant before becoming the head coach at Lincoln High in Portland from 2006-2011.

7. Memphis Grizzlies

There's only one Oregon connection to the young Grizzlies squad, but it's a big one in former Duck Dillon Brooks.

Brooks averaged 16.1 points per game his final year in 2017 as Oregon finished with a share of the Pac 12 regular season title and lost to Arizona in the tournament title game.

Of course, the Ducks made the Final Four soon after, taking down Kansas in the Elite Eight thanks in part to 17 points from Brooks.

Brooks only played 32 regular season games this season due to some injuries but is averaging a career high 18.4 points per game.

6. Toronto Raptors

More connections to those great Oregon Ducks squads from not too long ago, Chris Boucher played in Eugene from 2015-2017.

Sadly, for Ducks fans, Boucher went down during the 2017 Pac 12 tournament and many Ducks fans like to think they could have won the title that year if he was playing. They did make the Final Four and only lost by one to eventually champion UNC.

Gary Trent Jr. is still a Raptor after Portland traded him there for Norman Powell last season.

And Earl Watson is an assistant coach, he was a Blazer for the 2013-2014 campaign.

5. Golden State Warriors

A couple no-brainers on this one, starting with Klay Thompson who spent 12 years growing up in Lake Oswego alongside NBA friend Kevin Love.

Thompson eventually moved back to California and later played for Washington State.

The other obvious connection is Gary Payton II, who led Oregon State for a couple seasons and is the son of former Seattle SuperSonic and Beavers great Gary Payton. He doesn't see too much action with the Warriors getting healthy again but played well during the regular season.

And you can't forget that Steve Kerr was a Blazer in 2001-2002.

4. Brooklyn Nets

LaMarcus Aldridge doesn't get too much playing time but he's still there in Brooklyn after briefly retiring last season due to a diagnosed irregular heartbeat.

Aldridge was the second overall pick in the 2006 draft by the Bulls, and he was traded that night to Portland and saw a successful run in Rose City from 2006-2015. Debate amongst yourselves if the jersey should be retired.

Another guy on the Nets who started in Portland is Patty Mills, the 55th pick of the 2009 draft by Portland. He played from 2009-2011 for the Blazers.

Seth Curry is still shooting after playing in Portland in 2018-2019. Nets GM Sean Marks was also a Blazer during his career in 2010-2011.

David Vanterpool is on Steve Nash's coaching staff; he played the same role in Portland from 2012-2019.

3. New Orleans Pelicans

Welp, you don't need me to tell you this one. CJ McCollum helped drag the Pelicans into the playoffs after he was traded from Portland this season after eight-plus seasons as a crowd favorite and an elite player.

However, that did end up hurting the Blazers' offseason plans a little bit as the Pelicans send their first round draft pick to Charlotte, which would have been Portland's had New Orleans missed the playoffs (and didn't land in the top four of the draft lottery).

We also can't forget about Blazers legends Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell who came to Portland last offseason and also went down south in the McCollum trade. Remember that night the fans in Moda Center were chanting Larry?

Jarron Collins is also on the coaching staff, and he played for the Blazers in 2011. Zion Williamson was reportedly rehabbing this season in Portland. Zion to the Blazers?

And fun fact: Corey Brewer, currently a New Orleans development coach, was born in Portland. Portland, Tennessee that is (a Portland in Tennessee?).

2. Miami Heat

Miami only has one, but it's a historical one in Portland-raised Erik Spoelstra, the Heat head coach.

Born in Evanston, Illinois, Spoelstra moved to the area with his family as a youngster and played basketball at Jesuit High before playing at Portland for four years in college, winning Freshman of the Year in the West Coast Conference.

But where he truly made a name for himself is coaching the Heat since 2008 and winning two NBA titles in 2012 and 2013 with the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh Heat squads. Spoelstra also helped the Heat make the 2011 and 2014 Finals, as well as the 2020 Finals inside the Orlando bubble. He's got a third ring as a Heat assistant from the 2006 title.

This season, alongside naming the top 75 players in NBA history to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the league, the top 15 coaches in league history were picked. Spoelstra was named one of those 15 for the work he's done in Miami.

Spoelstra has a career record of 660-453 (23rd most wins in NBA history) and is 86-58 in the playoffs, the eighth most in NBA history (and still counting).

1. Boston Celtics

If it wasn't obvious, the strongest connection to the Rose City might be the team who plays the second furthest away.

Head coach Ime Udoka is from Portland and played at Jefferson High before playing one season at Portland State in 1999-2000 and eventually a season for the Blazers in 2006-2007.

Udoka brought Northeast Portland with him to Boston, with Aaron Miles and Damon Stoudamire on the coaching staff. Miles played at Jefferson as well before playing at Kansas, meanwhile Stoudamire played at Wilson (now Ida B. Wells) and then went to Arizona.

Stoudamire made the league and was the NBA Rookie of the Year for Toronto in 1995 and did eventually play for the Blazers from 1998-2005.

And if you haven't read the excellent profile on the trio's connection and how it's shaped the Celtics this year by Jason Quick of The Athletic, now is a good time to do so.

It's not just those three either. Ben Sullivan is another assistant coach who went to Lake Oswego High and played at Portland from 2004-2007. He was also an assistant coach at Lewis & Clark for the 2011-2012 season.

Garrett Jackson is on the player enhancement staff and is from Portland, played at Westview High before going to USC and Saint Mary's.

A couple players have connections, the strongest being the pride of West Linn in Payton Pritchard. He played at Oregon from 2016-2020 and was the No. 26 pick by Boston in the 2020 draft.

Oh, and Nik Stauskas is on the team, he played for the Blazers in 2018-2019.

So, if you're looking for a team to cheer on, you might as well go for the squad in the city that Bridgetown was almost named after. Or I guess you could flip a coin to decide.

City
IN THIS ARTICLE
