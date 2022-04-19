Denver approves use and lease agreement for new Frontier Airlines facility at DIA

A rendering shows what the new Frontier Airlines facility at Denver International Airport would look like once complete.

Denver City Council on Monday approved a use and lease agreement with Frontier Airlines to create a new ground-level boarding gate facility at Denver International Airport.

The project would create a 120,000-square-foot facility with 14 gates, support space and a maintenance facility. Only 37,000 square feet would be added to the airport with the rest being remodeled.

Frontier would have preferential use and scheduling rights for the gates, which would allow passengers to enter and exit planes from both front and rear doors. The airline's proposal is a 10-year lease and use agreement with the city.

The facility would include escalators and elevators to move travelers from the existing concourse to the ground-level facility and amenities like charging stations, a lactation room, a pet relief area and additional food and retail options. Frontier would also add a dedicated customer service space as well as expanded team member break rooms, offices and storage.