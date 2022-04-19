ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Barry Morphew is a free man. Upcoming trial dismissed by prosecution with plans to refile

By Carol McKinley, Debbie Kelley Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
Chaffee County courts released to the public photo evidence that has been presented during the preliminary hearing of Colorado man Barry Morphew, who stands trial for the murder of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Pictured: Suzanne Morphew (left) and her bicycle. (Courtesy: Chaffee County)

After months of uncertainty including a change of venue, musical chairs with two judges, and the dismissal of 14 of 16 expert witnesses, the question of what happened to Suzanne Morphew will not be brought to a Colorado courtroom as scheduled. Mrs. Morphew’s husband, Barry, who was charged with her murder nearly a year ago, walked out of a Fremont County courtroom Tuesday a free man nine days before his trial was supposed to start.

11th Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama granted a motion to dismiss the trial without prejudice pending further investigation. "This is still an active investigation," Lama told a stunned courtroom.

In a motion filed 15 minutes before Tuesday's hearing, the prosecution asked for the judge to dismiss the case without prejudice, contending it did not have enough evidence to obtain a conviction without clear knowledge that she is dead. "In a case such as this, the most influential fact of consequence is whether or not Mrs. Morphew is deceased," prosecutors wrote in their motion, adding that they believe they know where her body is, but that they can't excavate it in time for trial, which was to begin April 28, because the area is under five feet of snow.

The high profile case which has been followed by national press and scores of internet websites has been dismissed for lack of evidence by its own prosecution team, confounding friends and family of Suzanne Morphew.The courtroom was stunned at the announcement made by 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley. The air was so tense, a service dog toward the back of the room whined as if to comfort people observing the proceedings.

Barry Morphew’s family, including the couple’s two adult daughters, Mallory and Macy, who have not missed a hearing, and have stood by his side, hugged their father when the motion was announced.

In the filing, prosecutors said that Suzanne's sister, Melinda Moorman, and her brothers Andrew and David Moorman, agreed with their decision, but that they had not spoken with the couple's daughter, Mallory and Macy about the decision "for obvious reasons." Mallory and Macy were scheduled to be key witnesses in the trial, as they were on a camping trip Mother's Day 2020 and alerted neighbors that their mom wasn't answering their texts.

The Moormans were not in the courtroom, but listened to the proceedings via Webex.

Morphew’s $500,000 cash bond is now released and his ankle monitors have been removed.

Still pending is a voter fraud case against him in Chaffee County which carries a felony count of forgery. Morphew is accused of illegally mailing a ballot cast for Donald Trump in Suzanne’s name the Nov.2020 election. He had not signed the ballot in his wife’s name, but there was a signature on the witness line, according to the Chaffee County clerk. Morphew told investigators “I just thought, give him another vote. She would have voted for him anyway.”

In an order filed April 8, 11th Judicial District Judge Ramsey Lama chastised the prosecution for being "reckless" and missing deadlines but refused to dismiss the case.

Former Adams County District Attorney Bob Grant said there is a chance District Attorney Linda Stanley could refile the case if Mrs. Morphew's body is found. "If they find a body and additional evidence develops against the defendant, they should be able to refile although there are constitutional speedy trial issues the DA will have to overcome," Grant told the Gazette. ""If there isn't anything that hasn't made it to the press, dismissal seems like the right move,"

The prosecution has said in court that they don't have a clear idea of how Suzanne Morphew was killed.There was no blood and no sign of struggle at the Morphew home when investigators went inside on the evening of May 10. Prosecutors believe Morphew drugged Suzanne with a tranquilizer dart, killed her and then hid her body in the mountains near the couple's million dollar home in mountainous terrain west of Salida.

The prosecution’s case has been on shaky ground since Lama dismissed 14 of 16 of its most critical expert witnesses including a cellphone data analyst, a DNA specialist and an expert who investigated the. movements of Barry Morphew's truck on Saturday night and into the early morning Sunday.

Mrs. Morphew disappeared sometime after 2:07 pm May 9th, the day before Mother’s Day 2020. Investigators say that this is the last known moment that she was alive, as that's the time stamp on a final “proof of life” photo of herself in a bikini to her lover, Jeff Libler's phone. That day, the couple, who had been having a two year affair, had sent 78 text messages to each other, which ended after the photo was sent. Morphew’s phone was never recovered, but investigators were able to extract messages from other people’s phones and from her ICloud account.

Her bicycle with blue decorative pedals was found tossed in a ravine near the family home and investigators discovered her turquoise bicycle helmet just less than a mile to the east off of the same highway.

Grant could not recall a murder case in which no body filed without solid physical evidence or a confession. “I’ve been waiting for the smoking gun since I first read about the case, or even a non-smoking gun,” said former Adams County District Attorney Bob Grant. "Of course, countless cases have been dismissed on the eve of trial then DA's realize they don't have the horses to convict." The prosecution was planning to call 72 witnesses, according to court testimony, including Barry Morphew’s employees, neighbors of the couple and Suzanne Morphew’s family and close friends, some of whom she confided her unhappiness with her spiraling marriage.

Thousands of hours went into the investigation into Mrs. Morphew’s disappearance. There have been 134 search warrants executed in this case.

There have been extensive searches in the Arkansas River, forests, abandoned mines, under concrete slabs.

Adding to the uncertainty, investigators in the case could not agree as to whether there was enough probable cause to arrest Morphew when they did. Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director John Camper was so concerned, he called Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze and asked him to hold off until they were able to gather more evidence.

Barry Morphew was speaking with law enforcement with no lawyer…what was the rush? May 5, 2021, almost a year to the date of when his wife disappeared, Morphew was taken into custody. He's been out on bail since September 17th.

Crime & Safety
