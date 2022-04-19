ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Masks no longer required at DIA after federal judge strikes down national mandate

By Denver Gazette/ Associated Press
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqVaT_0fDg8HHN00
Crowds of travelers queue in a security check line at Denver International Airport. Photo Credit: robertcicchetti (iStock).

The world's third busiest airport announced Monday night that masks will no longer be required for travelers.

Officials with Denver International Airport said on Twitter Monday night that they are following the direction of the Transportation Security Administration, which announced it would no longer enforce mask-wearing after a federal judge in Florida voided the national mask mandate for planes and public transportation.

Denver International Airport is one of several airports and major airlines across the U.S. that repealed the mask requirement, making masks optional Monday.

United, Delta, Alaska and American airlines were among those to announce they were dropping the mandate following the decision, with some even making the announcement to passengers mid-flight.

The Colorado Springs Airport also tweeted that masks would no longer be required for employees and passengers Monday night.

Airport officials are still encouraging passengers to to carry masks while traveling because requirements could vary by airline or destination.

While many airports and airlines are dropping the mask requirement, some agencies, such as the Regional Transportation District still require passengers to wear masks, however, this requirement could still change.

"As of right now, make are still required on RTD vehicles and properties," said Laurie Huff, a spokeswoman for the transportation agency. "That said, the agency recognizes that the Transportation Security Administration will not enforce its mask-related security directives, and RTD's leadership team is discussing the matter today."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still recommending that people wear masks on public transportation. It had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

Denver Gazette reporter David Mullen contributed to this report

