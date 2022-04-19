ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

UPDATE: Bill to Eliminate Death Penalty Dead on Arrival

By Ian Auzenne
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

UPDATE, April 20: The senate bill that would have abolished the death penalty in Louisiana is dead on arrival.

The Senate Judiciary C Committee killed the bill by a 5-1 vote after an hours-long hearing. The only member of the panel to vote “yes” is Sen. Regina Barrow (D-Baton Rouge). The five Republicans on the panel voted “no.”

Prior to killing the bill outright, committee members removed a provision in that bill that would have redirected savings realized from the end of the death penalty to early childhood education.

The GOP members of the committee all gave various reasons for the state’s need to keep capital punishment.

“It’s all we got,” said Sen. Beth Mizell (R-Slidell). “Until Christ gives us judgement, it’s all we got.”

Sen. Bodi White (R-Baton Rouge) says the death penalty should remain as a deterrent to serious crimes like first-degree murder.

“I think they do deserve the possibility of the death penalty in the most heinous circumstances,” Sen. White said.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Katrina Jackson (D-Monroe), says it’s past time for the state to abolish the death penalty. She says the same religious beliefs that inspire her to fight against abortion also push her to seek an end to capital punishment. She also says too many innocent men have been put to death because of the state’s processes.

“The one thing that we cannot give back when they’ve been convicted innocently is their life,” Sen. Jackson told committee members.

Supporters of the bill filled the conference room. Dead Man Walking author Sister Helen Prejean was among them.

Others, including someone exonerated after being sentenced to death for a murder he didn’t commit, testified in favor of the bill.

The death penalty abolition movement is still alive for now. A bill similar to Sen. Jackson’s is awaiting a hearing before a House committee.

———————————
ORIGINAL STORY, April 19, 2022:

Could the death penalty become a thing of the past in Louisiana? It will if a North Louisiana state senator has her way.

Sen. Katrina Jackson (D-Monroe) will present Senate Bill 294 before the Senate Judiciary C Committee on Wednesday. That bill would remove from state law the ability for prosecutors to seek capital punishment in first-degree murder, first-degree rape, or treason cases.

Right now, the Louisiana prosecutors may seek the death penalty only in first-degree murder and treason cases. The United States Supreme Court ruled in 2008 that the death penalty in aggravated rape cases was unconstitutional.

Under Jackson’s bill, anyone convicted of first-degree murder or treason in Louisiana would automatically receive a sentence of life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit for parole, probation, or the suspension of sentence. However, Sen. Jackson’s proposed law would only apply to cases in which the offense took place after August 1, 2022–the date on which the law would take effect if it clears the legislature and is signed by Governor John Bel Edwards.

Sen. Jackson’s bill also includes a clause redirecting funds that are used to carry out executions to early childhood education.

“At the end of each fiscal year, the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, Louisiana District Attorneys Association, and the Louisiana Public
Defender Board shall provide to the commissioner of administration and to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget a statement of calculated annual savings realized as a result of the elimination of the death penalty,” Sen. Jackson’s bill reads. “The savings shall be deemed a bona fide obligation of the state and shall be allocated by the state to the Early Childhood Education Fund . . . for the purpose of providing grant funding to child day care centers for literacy funding for two- and three-year-olds. The Department of Education shall promulgate rules and regulations for the administration of this grant.”

Louisiana last carried out an execution in 2010, when the state put Gerald Bordelon to death by lethal injection for the kidnapping and murder of his 12-year-old stepdaughter. The state has been unable to carry out any executions because of legal challenges to the state’s execution methods and because the state has not been able to obtain the drugs necessary for the procedure from pharmaceutical companies who don’t want their products associated with the death penalty.

Click here to view photo gallery

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

Image of

Click here to view photo gallery Source: UPDATE: Bill to Eliminate Death Penalty Dead on Arrival

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
The Independent

1st execution in Arizona in nearly 8 years set for May 11

The Arizona Supreme Court issued an execution warrant Thursday for a death-row prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years.The state's highest court set a May 11 execution date for Clarence Dixon, who was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1977 killing of a college student. The last time Arizona used the death penalty was in July 2014, when Joseph Wood was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours in an execution that his lawyers said had been botched.Dixon has 20 days to decide whether to...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Three More States Will Let You Carry a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit

More states drop permit requirements for concealed carry. Two Midwestern states—Ohio and Indiana—have just stopped requiring a permit to carry a concealed firearm in public. These changes come on the heels of Alabama doing the same. This brings the number of states that allow permit-free concealed carry up...
Fox News

MSNBC’s Wallace agrees with Democrat lawmaker, second trimester abortion bans ‘extreme’ ‘grotesque’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace was in total agreement with her Democrat guest on Thursday that Florida’s 15-week-abortion ban was "extreme" and "grotesque." The bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., prohibits abortions after 15-weeks of pregnancy, which is during the second trimester of pregnancy. Recent polls show the majority of Americans believe that abortions should be illegal once in the second trimester.
FLORIDA STATE
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Prejean
Daily Mail

Capitol rioter, 38, who stole Nancy Pelosi's lectern on January 6 planned an elaborate 'going to prison' party in Florida on April 1 before starting 75 days in jail... but he now claims it was all a joke

The infamous Florida man at the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 who was photographed making off with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern is claiming to have played a joke on the media before heading to prison. Adam Johnson, about to turn himself in for a 75-day prison...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

‘This Is Shameful’ South Florida Lawmakers Weigh In On Gov. DeSantis Signing 15 Week Abortion Bill

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Reaction has been fast and furious to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of an abortion bill that sets a 15-week limit with few exceptions. “This law is a despicable and disgusting assault on women. It’s an insult to our dignity and our ability to make these deeply personal decisions about our own lives, and it will have a devastating impact on the physical and emotional health of women across Florida. The hypocrisy of Republicans who love to brag about how ‘free’ our state is while pushing a law that will literally force women and girls to give birth is...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Sentences#North Louisiana#Capital Punishment#D Baton Rouge#Republicans#Democrat
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
99.9 KTDY

Look Inside New Orleans Prison Abandoned Since Hurricane Katrina [Video]

YouTubers The Proper People recently visited New Orleans and explored Community Correctional Center which has been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina. Abandonded Community Correctional Center In New Orleans. In 2005 as Hurricane Katrina ripped through southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, guards at the Community Correctional Center in New Orleans allegedly fled for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Texas lawmakers visit woman on death row with hugs, prayers

The seven Texas lawmakers had traveled hundreds of miles to update death row inmate Melissa Lucio on their efforts to stop her execution were able to connect with her through embrace and prayer.State Rep. Joe Moody said that although they were initially told Wednesday's visit would have to be non-contact according to the rules for death row inmates, the lawmakers ultimately were allowed to be in the same room with Lucio and were even able to hug her. The 40-minute visit began with Rep. Toni Rose leading the group in prayer. Moody said he asked Lucio to lead the...
POLITICS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy