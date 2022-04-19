Route 837 East Carson Street Work Continues in Pittsburgh

JEANETTE (KDKA) – An hours-long standoff in Jeannette has come to a peaceful ending. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) Pennsylvania State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, had surrounded a home on Good Street and had been there since about midnight. Officers attempted to get the suspect out of the home using a loudspeaker to no avail. They have been addressing the person as “Jesse” and said, “he’s done a good job speaking with them but this needs to end sooner rather than later.” Just before 4 a.m., Pittsburgh Police SWAT officers arrived at the scene. An update here in Jeanette 🚨 The man in a home surrounded by SWAT has come out peacefully after a 5hr holdout. Police kept telling “Jesse” to keep his hands up and to stay away from doors and windows.@KDKA will have more details i#as the day goes on pic.twitter.com/9BZjS80o3i — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) April 20, 2022 Around 5 a.m., “Jesse” came out of the home with his hands above his head and was taken into custody. We will have live updates on Your Day Pittsburgh and KDKA Morning News on Pittsburgh’s CW.

JEANNETTE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO