Pittsburgh, PA

Route 837 East Carson Street Work Continues in Pittsburgh

 2 days ago

PennDOT District 11 is announcing work will continue on the East Carson Street (Route 837) project in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. As part of the East Carson Street safety improvement project, South First Street will close to traffic between East Carson Street and McKeen Street from 7 a.m. Wednesday...

CBS Pittsburgh

City Of Pittsburgh To Resume Street Sweeping Later This Week

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – City of Pittsburgh residents, mark your calendars because a change is coming. On Friday, the city will start ticketing once again if your car is still on the street during sweeping. City leaders are bringing back the street sweeping program after hitting a pause due to the pandemic. Street sweeping will resume Friday and the season lasts through November 30.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Delays possible during work on Route 22 interchanges

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Rehabilitation work on several interchanges along Route 22 in Cambria County will start on March 28. Contractors will work on interchanges in Cambria, Munster, Cresson and Allegheny Townships. Minor delays and single lane traffic are possible, according to PennDOT. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through all work […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Power Surge In Washington County Leaves Hundreds Without Power

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A power surge in Washington County left hundreds of residents without power and many with damage. West Penn Power said the largest area impacted was Chartiers Township, but some in North Strabane also noticed their lights flickering. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Tuesday’s power surge was the talk of the town in parts of Washington County. Adlin Avenue was one of the many streets in Chartiers Township impacted. That’s where Bill Belleno and Tom Olszewski live. “I thought at first it was the TV because the pop was so loud. It sounded like it exploded,” said Olszewski. However, Olszewski said his coffee pot and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
The Blade

Work prompts temporary street closures

The city of Toledo is announcing three traffic-related changes for Thursday. Because of utility work, lane restrictions are planned at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Glendale Avenue, the Toledo Department of Transportation announced.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Teen Invited To Party Says It Was Supposed To Be Big Spring Break Celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration. Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go. Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured. Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock. “He was a nice person,” she said. “He just started making music, start rapping. That’s just sad. He was always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KFDA

Multiple crews working on grass fire in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple crews are working on a grass fire west of Spring Creek and south of Highway 152. According to the release from City of Skellytown, the town is currently in no danger. The Texas Panhandle updates says the smoke is visible from Borger. People are...
CARSON COUNTY, TX
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sinkhole on Saxonburg Boulevard reduces stretch in West Deer to single lane

Part of Saxonburg Boulevard in West Deer is reduced to a single lane after a large sinkhole opened between Russellton-Dorseyville Road and McClure Road. West Deer police posted on Facebook Monday morning cautioning motorists to be careful driving on Saxonburg Boulevard in that area. The sinkhole is in the northbound lane.
SAXONBURG, PA
Ocean City Today

Maryland issues travel advisory for Route 90 work

State Highway Administration crews will be performing maintenance work along Route 90 during the overnight hours next week, forcing motorists to use alternate routes into Ocean City. According to a press release from the Maryland Department of Transportation, the 12- mile stretch of Route 90 will be closed from 7...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Beaver County Landlord Says He’s Still Waiting For Rental Assistance

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Some landlords in Beaver County want to know where their money is. Landlords like Eric Fischer helped their tenants apply for Beaver County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program but tell KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller they’re still waiting for checks to arrive in the mail. “It’s a program basically to help the renter and I’m all for it, but then you literally get stuck holding the bag, so to speak,” said Fischer. KDKA reached out to the program’s coordinator, Marlene Landrum, for answers on Tuesday. The bad news, she said, is there’s a backlog of applications. The good news is that people...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Wilkinsburg community shaken after 2 killed in shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office identified 21-year-old Paris Glover as one of the victims found shot to death inside of a home in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday. Neighbors told KDKA on Wednesday that they are scared, and people who knew the victims said they are...
WILKINSBURG, PA
WKBN

Historic Howland Yellow House gets new location

ay, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the historic E.N. Brown House would need to be demolished to make room for a new intersection that's going to be built where Routes 46 and 82 come together.
WTAJ

Here are the deadliest roads in our viewing area by county

(WTAJ) — Finding the deadliest roads in Pennsylvania seems like a no-brainer when you look right at Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The higher the population, the more deadly crashes you’ll find, but what about rural counties like Cameron, Huntingdon and Jefferson? Site MoneyGeek decided to take a look at that. While the 10 deadliest roads in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect Surrenders To Police Following Hours-Long Standoff In Jeannette

JEANETTE (KDKA) – An hours-long standoff in Jeannette has come to a peaceful ending. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka) Pennsylvania State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, had surrounded a home on Good Street and had been there since about midnight. Officers attempted to get the suspect out of the home using a loudspeaker to no avail. They have been addressing the person as “Jesse” and said, “he’s done a good job speaking with them but this needs to end sooner rather than later.” Just before 4 a.m., Pittsburgh Police SWAT officers arrived at the scene. An update here in Jeanette 🚨 The man in a home surrounded by SWAT has come out peacefully after a 5hr holdout. Police kept telling “Jesse” to keep his hands up and to stay away from doors and windows.@KDKA will have more details i#as the day goes on pic.twitter.com/9BZjS80o3i — Bryant Reed (@Reed_Reports) April 20, 2022 Around 5 a.m., “Jesse” came out of the home with his hands above his head and was taken into custody. We will have live updates on Your Day Pittsburgh and KDKA Morning News on Pittsburgh’s CW.
JEANNETTE, PA

