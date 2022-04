PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A power surge in Washington County left hundreds of residents without power and many with damage. West Penn Power said the largest area impacted was Chartiers Township, but some in North Strabane also noticed their lights flickering. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Tuesday’s power surge was the talk of the town in parts of Washington County. Adlin Avenue was one of the many streets in Chartiers Township impacted. That’s where Bill Belleno and Tom Olszewski live. “I thought at first it was the TV because the pop was so loud. It sounded like it exploded,” said Olszewski. However, Olszewski said his coffee pot and...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO