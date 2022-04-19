ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, IL

dinner

The Voice
The Voice
 2 days ago

Events FundraiserBataviadinnerEventsKiwanis Club of Aurora. The Kiwanis Club of Batavia’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser will return Thursday, April...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

Related
The Voice

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity dinner April 26 in Oswego

Oswego Presbyterian Church, 1976 Rt. 25 in Oswego, will host an annual barbecue dinner to benefit Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity and a Kenya mission project. The drive-thru event is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. The public is invited. Proceeds will benefit the Lopez family home under construction at 656 Spruce Street in Aurora. A wall raising is tentatively set for May.
The Voice

Plano Legion Breakfast April 17

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will be host to an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 17 at 510 E. Dearborn Street, Plano. Menu items include scrambled eggs, egg casserole, potatoes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles, and...
PLANO, IL
The Voice

Loaves & Fishes will celebrate volunteers April 18-22

Loaves & Fishes is excited to celebrate our volunteers during Volunteer Appreciation Week, April 18-22. Loaves & Fishes volunteers are instrumental in executing our mission. Here’s a peek at how they make serving almost 5,000 people each week possible. Our volunteer truck drivers rescue food from our grocery partners...
The Voice

Dickson-Murst Farm

EventsDickson-Murst FarmEventsMontgomeryThe Conservation Foundation. The Conservation Foundation will be host to Spring at the Dickson-Murst Farm from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Dickson-Murst Farm, 2550 Dickson Road in Montgomery. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. This event features crafts for the kids, hay rides, barrel train...
MONTGOMERY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Batavia, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Batavia, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Batavia, IL
Lifestyle
Aurora, IL
Lifestyle
Aurora, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Aurora, IL
The Voice

Trivia night to help Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity

Fox Valley Junior Woman’s Club (FVJWC) will be host to a third annual trivia night fundraiser for Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity. The event will open at 6 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Orchard Valley Golf Club, 2411 W. Illinois Avenue in Aurora. The public is invited. No skill...
Eye On Annapolis

Fundraising Dinners for Ukraine Next Wednesday

The Irish Restaurant Company, operators of Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in downtown Annapolis, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub in Davidsonville, and Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville, have announced one final push this month to raise money for Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian Invasion. The IRC will host fundraising dinners at each location on Wednesday, March 30th, offering a three-course meal for $25. A $10 donation from each meal purchased will go directly to Hand To Hand, an organization seeking to provide 50 euros per month to four refugees and their host families in and around the village of Bohunice, Slovakia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bristol Times

Tribute to Sinatra dinner show

Local artist Joey C is performing a Tribute to Sinatra Dinner Show on Friday, April 22, at Georgine’s Restaurant, Papa Roy Ballroom, 1320 Newport Road, Bristol. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner at 6:45 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Buffet menu includes: fruit and garden salads; chicken parmigiana; sausage...
BRISTOL, PA
The Voice

Kiwanis holds One Day medication drop-off

Kiwanis One Day is an Aurora city-wide community service day to help the environment. As part One Day in Aurora, from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9, there is a medication disposal drop-off at the Aurora Transportation Center, 233 N. Broadway, Aurora. The drop-off is accepting all medications except...
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiwanis Club#Food Drink#Pasta Dinner#One Year Subscription
The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions celebrate Earth Day

Aurora Noon Lions Club will celebrate Earth Day one day early with a tree-planting. Noon Lions president Arvid Meyer of Aurora will lead the event at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Blackberry Farm, 100 Barnes Road in Aurora. Lions will plant a swamp white oak tree from the Fox...
The Voice

Cosmopolitan Club on Diabetic Ketoacidosis April 21

The Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora’s regularly-scheduled meeting for Thursday April 21, will be held at the Oak Street Restaurant in North Aurora. Dinner/social will start at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.. Guests are welcome!. Guest speaker will be diabetes education specialist, Bernadine Holland, MSN,...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Bliss Woods habitat work day April 23

A habitat restoration work day will be held at Bliss Woods Forest Preserve from 9 to noon Saturday, April 23. Planting shrubs and trees and pulling garlic mustard will be on the agenda. Tools will be provided, but feel free to bring a favorite shovel. Look forward to seeing some of the earliest wildflowers.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Voice

Great Western Trails clean-up April 23

The Friends of the Great Western Trails (GWT) are honored to announce that the president of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Daniel Hebreard, is joining the Friends of the Great Western Trails to clean the GWT during this year’s annual all-volunteer trails cleanup. The start time is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23. A rain/snow date will be Saturday, April 30.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Buy Nothing Project movement community-based help

Lornet Turnbull’s following article in YES Magazine, “Building Community by Buying Nothing,” is on hyperlocal gift economies: It’s similar to a radical new economy, except, of course, it’s an old economy that has been around forever. “Following knee surgery five years ago, Myra Anderson was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Voice

The Gadgets collection serves Aurora Public Library District community needs

We’ve said it before and we will say it again, the library is so much more than just books! We are constantly expanding our collection to include useful items for the community. To provide customers with the technology they may find themselves needing and unable or unwilling or just not ready to buy, The Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is highlighting our new collection of Gadgets.
AURORA, IL
Norristown Times Herald

Phoenixville YMCA hosts Spring Festival and Pickleball Tournament April 23

PHOENIXVILLE — For the first time ever, the Phoenixville YMCA will hold its own Pickleball Tournamentcoupled with a Spring Festival for spectators and community members alike. Festivities will take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road Phoenixville, PA 19460. During...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
The Voice

Cecelia celebrates her 16th birthday in ancient Italy

The ancient Roman road wound around Siena and into the foothills and the early morning air promised a soft, languid, day filled with sunshine. Olive trees and overgrown cherry trees dotted the landscape and workers all ready were in the fields and wearing broad straw hats to protect their faces. A fresa, a rotary plow that would level the furrowed field, was being driven by a thin man who told them the land would see 300 grapevines planted there. A boulder was moved and later it would be used for building and rebuilding walls.
CELEBRATIONS
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: Ridiculous: Just holding the chicken check

Editor’s note: Recently in The Voice, the announcement was made of the death of the conductor of the column, Ask Grandpa, which provided readers with 503 weeks of sage advice, humor, and continuity. Below is the repeat of the April 22, 2021 column. The Voice will continue to offer previous columns. We invite special requests of previous columns.
LIFESTYLE
The Voice

Jericho Circle

Carousel GovernmentAuroraAurora Public Library DistrictCommittee of the WholeJericho Circle. Jericho Circle: Scrutiny at Aurora Committee of the Whole. By Jason Crane The Aurora City Council gave consent to a permit for the development of Fourteen Forty Nine Senior Estates Subdivision to be constructed in the same site of the demolished Jericho Circle subdivision at the Aurora city government Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting Tuesday, April 19. City...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy